Nagas celebrate their Independence Day with Pakistan

Nagas celebrate their Independence Day with Pakistan
Posted on August 14, 2020

Striving for the basic human rights of my nation - Nagaland




It is no secret anymore that India invaded and brutally annexed number of its neighboring states as soon as it became independent from the British. Nagaland is one of the those nations who declared independence from the British after their long struggles of freedom, however there was this Brahminical bully called India who launched military invasion of Nagas thus pushing Nagas towards militancy.

Nagas who had been fighting British invaders for centuries are now fighting the Indians for the last 70 years, all for them to preserve their unique national identity. However, as the struggle goes, Nagas never forget to cherish the day they declared themselves independent.

It was 14th of August, 1947 when Nagas along with Pakistanis declared independence. Unfortunately, because Pakistan was a much larger state with so much power potential, the independence of the Nagas which also took place the same date, were overshadowed and ignored from the public eyes.

Today is 14th of August, 2020 and Nagas are celebrating the day with full zeal and honor, many Naga leaders have come forward to announce that they will celebrate the Naga independence day with Pakistan in order to establish solid bilateral relationship and regional cooperation.




Mahatma Gandhi, the father of Indian nation had stated that “Nagas have every right to be independent”. NNC formed Federal Republic of Nagalim in 1956. In response, the Government of India enacted the Armed Forces Act and conducted military operation in all the Nagas inhabited areas.




Gandhi’s doctrine of non-violence was no longer upheld after its independence. Thousands of houses, churches and schools were burnt down and dismantled. Innocent civilians were reportedly tortured by high ranking army officers up to the extent of burying alive after third degree torture.

Pregnant women were kicked and abused and were reportedly forced to give birth in front of the Jawans. Hundreds of villages were burnt down. Almost the whole population was driven into jungles where they live on roots and leaves without medical care. Thousands died of starvation and diseases. Village headmen were blindfolded and executed with their hands tied behind their backs. Many strong men were hung upside-down to death and even roasted. Many were locked-up and put to death of hunger. Many women were raped on the pulpit inside the Holy Church. Many men were tied-up and forced to watch their wives and daughters being raped by the Indian army.



But all the atrocities and killings were kept hidden from the outside world until today. It is time for the world to come and save the Nagas from the heinousness of India terrorizing a weaker nation. Nagas can no more bear the brutalities of the Indian army. In the eyes of the Nagas, the Indian army is the real terrorist and threats to peaceful co-existence.



Nagas celebrate Independence Day, hoist ‘Naga National Flag’ across the state
Hundreds of Naga from different places including neighbouring states of Nagaland and Myanmar attended the Independence Day celebration held at Katomei public ground.

Updated: August 14, 2019 9:31:55 pm





A day ahead of India’s Independence Day, the Nagas in Manipur hoisted the ‘Naga National Flag’ across the state to mark the 73rd Naga Independence Day celebration.

The biggest celebration was held in Senapati district of Manipur where for the first time the ‘Naga National Flag’ was hoisted during a public event organised under the aegis of United Naga Council (UNC), the apex body of the Nagas.

Hundreds of Naga from different places including neighbouring states of Nagaland and Myanmar attended the Independence Day celebration held at Katomei public ground hosted by the Naga People’s Organisation (NPO) under the theme “One Goal, One Destiny”.

The celebration started with hosting of the ‘Naga National Flag’ by the special guest of the event, Neingulo Krome, secretary-general Naga People’s Movement for Human Rights (NPMHR), followed by speeches from the leaders of Naga civil bodies, and singing of ‘Naga National Anthem’.




On August 14, 1947, certain Naga rebel declared today as their national Independence day and since then the Nagas, scattered across the region including Myanmar, have been celebrating this day. However, the celebration this time witnessed significant participation from the public.

Neingulo Krome has attributed the large public participation due to the prevailing situation in Kashmir, which according to him has triggered a sense of wariness of the government’s policy.

“The celebration this time is historic. There has never been a public event of such a large scale in the past except in small pockets. People coming out in large numbers in support of the Naga movement and to celebrate the historic day is a clear message that people are fed up of the unpredictable policies of the government”, said the NPMHR general secretary.

Leaders of all 20 Naga tribes of Manipur, all Naga Frontal Organisations, Naga women groups, Naga student bodies attended the event.

“We are very happy to celebrate the 73rd Naga Independence and to show our support to the ongoing peace talk. It is our long-cherished dream to live under one administrative umbrella. We are very honoured to be here in Senapati and to take part in the celebration which was made this day possible by our forefathers”, said Nokpai Konyak, who led a team of Myanmar Naga students to attend the celebration all the way from Myanmar.

The celebration ended with the final football match ‘Independent Cup’ between Ukhrul and Chandel districts.

Meanwhile, the celebration was also reportedly held in other parts of the Naga dominated districts marking the event by hoisting the ‘Naga National Flag’.

Nagas celebrate their Independence day ... Good, nothing to fight for then they should take up jobs and pay taxes so Modi can rename some old scheme and pocket the money :lol::lol:
 
