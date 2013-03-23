Log in
Register
What's new
Search
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Home
Forums
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
What's new
New posts
New media
New media comments
New profile posts
Latest activity
Media
New media
New comments
Search media
Members
Current visitors
New profile posts
Search profile posts
Forum Rules
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Menu
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
Home
Forums
Welcome to Pakistan Defence Forum
Members Club
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
Nagaland villagers raid Indian troops' camp over civilian killings
Thread starter
Azadkashmir
Start date
24 minutes ago
Azadkashmir
SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 10, 2012
7,572
0
9,250
Country
Location
24 minutes ago
#1
SIPRA
ELITE MEMBER
Mar 31, 2019
8,634
4
14,339
Country
Location
22 minutes ago
#2
I think that there is already a thread on this news.
Sulman Badshah
STAFF
Feb 22, 2014
4,177
33
10,580
Country
Location
20 minutes ago
#3
Nagaland wants independence , this genocide being underreported by world press
You must log in or register to reply here.
Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)
Similar threads
India | How to Make Proxy War Succeed in Baluchistan
MBI Munshi
Mar 23, 2013
2
3
4
5
Replies
62
Views
11K
Jun 2, 2013
MST
Locked
Indian Aggression
Hafizzz
May 28, 2012
8
9
10
11
12
13
Replies
181
Views
12K
May 28, 2012
AgNoStiC MuSliM
Share:
Reddit
Pinterest
Tumblr
WhatsApp
Email
Link
Latest posts
Is it possible to give Iranian jewish conscripts special tasks?
Latest: 313ghazi
A moment ago
Iranian Defence Forum
Niazi regime embarrasses Pakistan yet again
Latest: Dalit
A moment ago
Social & Current Events
H
Inflation in Turkey almost 60% !!!
Latest: Homajon
2 minutes ago
Middle East & Africa
GLOBALink | Green energy changes lives of herders in SW China
Latest: onebyone
3 minutes ago
China & Far East
Smart, driverless construction vehicles put to test in S China
Latest: beijingwalker
3 minutes ago
China & Far East
Pakistan Defence Latest Posts
Two Army officers martyred in Siachen helicopter crash
Latest: Maarkhoor
7 minutes ago
Pakistan Army
Will PAF upgrade to all block 3
Latest: denel
8 minutes ago
JF-17 Thunder
What are the replacement options for our EW for PAF blinder squadron
Latest: denel
16 minutes ago
Pakistan Air Force
New fighter for PAF Doctrine?
Latest: Abid123
30 minutes ago
Pakistan Air Force
Pakistan's Service Rifle (G-3, Type-56) Replacement Competition 2016.
Latest: Zarvan
36 minutes ago
Pakistan Army
Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts
Niazi regime embarrasses Pakistan yet again
Latest: Dalit
A moment ago
Social & Current Events
Lahore High Court overturns the conviction of a Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) financier.
Latest: Pandora
6 minutes ago
Social & Current Events
Is Imran Khan PTI worst ever ruler in Pakistan: An era which economically killed 220m Pakistanis with financial burdens?
Latest: CrazyZ
15 minutes ago
Pakistani Siasat
A Sri Lankan national lynched in Sialkot by mob of terrorists for blasphemy
Latest: HAIDER
37 minutes ago
Social & Current Events
M-14 - Hakla - Dera Ismail Khan Motorway
Latest: ghazi52
42 minutes ago
Infrastructure & Development
Military Forum Latest Posts
China eyes military base on Africa's Atlantic coast: report
Latest: FuturePAF
Today at 4:20 PM
Naval Warfare
S
China Racing Ahead Of US Navy At Breakneck Speed; Building 20 Warships Per Year In 17 Shipyards – Top Official
Latest: Stranagor
Today at 6:54 AM
Naval Warfare
Pacific War series
Latest: Picard578
Yesterday at 1:05 PM
Military History & Tactics
IAF Pilot Abhinandan Could End Up Like Alexander Rutskoy
Latest: vi-va
Yesterday at 9:00 AM
Air Warfare
S
DF-21D: The Aircraft Carrier Killer Missile That Makes Navy Admirals Freak Out
Latest: SuvarnaTeja
Yesterday at 7:29 AM
Military Forum
Country Latest Posts
Is it possible to give Iranian jewish conscripts special tasks?
Latest: 313ghazi
A moment ago
Iranian Defence Forum
D
Bangladesh Army
Latest: Destranator
5 minutes ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
"Maitri Diwas" to reflect deep, abiding friendship between Bangladesh, India
Latest: leonblack08
8 minutes ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
India's new Naval Chief's first disastrous press talk.
Latest: Trango Towers
24 minutes ago
Indian Defence Forum
Iran's Infrastructure projects...
Latest: aryobarzan
37 minutes ago
Iranian Defence Forum
Home
Forums
Welcome to Pakistan Defence Forum
Members Club
Menu
Log in
Register
Top
Bottom