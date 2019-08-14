Nagaland Group Hardens Its Stance: "Separate Flag And Constitution Are Must"

Nagaland's foremost armed rebel group involved in the peace talks on Friday emphasized on the "historical and political rights of the Naga people" and how the "Indo-Naga political talks" reached this far. [1]
Interesting developments in the other end of India, the catch phrase here is the Indo-Naga political talks. Seems like Naga people are being pampered by someone powerful in the region for demanding "separate flag and constitution" .
[1] NDTV
