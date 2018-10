NAF Partners With Pakistan To Purchase Equipment

ByPublished October 5, 2018The Islamic Republic of Pakistan has promised to strengthen its strategic partnership with the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) in equipment and spares acquisition to further enhance professionalism.A statement by the NAF Spokesman, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, said the Pakistan High Commissioner to Nigeria, retired Maj.-Gen. Waqar Kingravi, made the pledge when he visited the Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar on Friday in Abuja.gathered that Kingravi said Pakistan would also partner with the NAF on research and development, training and other relevant areas to further enhance professionalism.He said he was at NAF Headquaters to assure the CAS of the commitment of the Pakistan Government to strengthening the existing cordial relationship between Nigeria and Pakistan.The commissioner said the relations between the two counties had spanned several decades and yielded several mutually beneficial military collaborations.Kingravi noted that having once headed the Army Aviation Corp of the Pakistan Army, he was familiar with peculiar requirements of air operations.He added that he would pay particular attention to ensure that the ties between the air forces of the two countries were taken to even greater heights.Kingravi also commiserated with the NAF on the tragic air mishap that occurred on Sept. 28, which led to the death of Sqn.Ldr. Bello Baba-Ari.In a remark, Abubakar said that the relationship between the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and NAF was extremely cordial and had continued to grow over the past few years.He noted that the story of the successes recorded in the counter insurgency operations in the North–East, could not be written without mentioning the support rendered by the Pakistan government.Abubakar recounted several occasions when the PAF had gone beyond the usual to assist the NAF.He assured Kingravi that the NAF would continue to provide the necessary support and cooperation to enable him succeed.Long term client possibility of more regional countries choosing thunderWith the rise of violent Jihadis in Africa we tend to underestimate defense needs of Africa