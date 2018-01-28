Naeem Bukhari taking class of PTI/Imran Khan on Tareen issue

Sal12 said: You are a sub human specie employed and paid by Mariam's media cell. This is Pak Army who had reduced terrorism in FATA/Karachi while Mariam was busy in maligning the Pak army by Dawn News, giving hate speeches publicly against the same army, doing conspiracies against the armed forces. Click to expand...

Kabira said: You stupid poti fanboy army boss is PM and they get paid for doing their job.



1. Army who eat 35% of our tax collection was doing their job.



2. Between 2008-2013 same army couldn't clean Karachi and FATA because there was no political will. Thank your lucky stars Taliban Khan didn't win otherwise TTP would be still blowing up middle of Islamabad and then informing us sitting in Islamabad office. And MQM would still be collecting bhatta. Click to expand...

had ho gaye hai!!how dare you call him sub human? on what basis? bcz he supports PMLN? Good lord when we found nothing else to divide us and abuse our own country men, we found politics and for those that wouldnt spit on us and yes i am talking about every politician including imran khan! apologize to him immediately,I know he crossed the line but you went and stooped to the same level by going personal. when he apologizes, you do the same.you and i both know its not that wonderful a story as you say it is and a little respect for the armed forces. These tax collection excuses and doing job excuses can very easily be used on parliament, parties, NAB, judiciary and every institution but we still give a buck up and support when they do it right and this happens all over the world. Only a select few breeds exist in this world who use this pathetic excuse to downgrade any achievement their country's army achieves. don't become them.imran was wrong on TTP and i disagree with his policy just like nawaz was wrong in the talks he initiated and wanted to continue despite pressure by army for a military solution...I am going to end this with a simple statement that don't let politics create divides and abuse.