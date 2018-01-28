What's new

Naeem Bukhari taking class of PTI/Imran Khan on Tareen issue

Respect increased for Naeem Bukhari for not being blind follower like pretty much every PTIan on PDF who have justified shameless act of PTI and Imran Khan when it comes to Tareen.
 
Kabira said:
Respect increased for Naeem Bukhari for not being blind follower like pretty much every PTIan on PDF who have justified shameless act of PTI and Imran Khan when it comes to Tareen.
But you should do the same for pmln, which I don't see any there are countless wrongdoings by Godfather consistently slandering judiciary on a daily basis.
 
Imran has not done anything wrong like NS and Zardari yet, because he hasnt had a chance, as chances becomes available then be prepared to see the sameness in our third great leader. If you Pakistani people want to bring a honest and genuine leader in power then you need to wait till Qayamat...or you can make it do with whatever you have instead of fighting, wasting enormous energies on defending your specific leader and move on
 
koolio said:
But you should do the same for pmln, which I don't see any there are countless wrongdoings by Godfather consistently slandering judiciary on a daily basis.
Yes there are many faults with Nawaz Sharif but infinitely better then PPP era.

1. Got rid of 90% of terrorism and cleaned up Karachi/FATA for good.

2. Development projects they start complete on time and not left for next government to take care of them like PPP did between 2008-2013.

They are still doing family politics and that's where PTI was supposed to bring change. But after Tareen corruption and then giving his son ticket have exposed Imran Khan.
 
Kabira said:
Yes there are many faults with Nawaz Sharif but infinitely better then PPP era.

1. Got rid of 90% of terrorism and cleaned up Karachi/FATA for good.

2. Development projects they start complete on time and not left for next government to take care of them like PPP did between 2008-2013.

They are still doing family politics and that's where PTI was supposed to bring change. But after Tareen corruption and then giving his son ticket have exposed Imran Khan.
:rofl:
A gaya ghenda apni aukat par @PakSword

Beta zara batana pasand karein gay exports hamari?
 
Kabira said:
Respect increased for Naeem Bukhari for not being blind follower like pretty much every PTIan on PDF who have justified shameless act of PTI and Imran Khan when it comes to Tareen.
can anyone from your beloved noora party criticise noora for his corruption money laundering and tax choori!!

PS ; I am not a pti supporter!
 
Kabira said:
Yes there are many faults with Nawaz Sharif but infinitely better then PPP era.

1. Got rid of 90% of terrorism and cleaned up Karachi/FATA for good.

2. Development projects they start complete on time and not left for next government to take care of them like PPP did between 2008-2013.

They are still doing family politics and that's where PTI was supposed to bring change. But after Tareen corruption and then giving his son ticket have exposed Imran Khan.
You are a sub human specie employed and paid by Mariam's media cell. This is Pak Army who had reduced terrorism in FATA/Karachi while Mariam was busy in maligning the Pak army by Dawn News, giving hate speeches publicly against the same army, doing conspiracies against the armed forces.
 
Sal12 said:
You are a sub human specie employed and paid by Mariam's media cell. This is Pak Army who had reduced terrorism in FATA/Karachi while Mariam was busy in maligning the Pak army by Dawn News, giving hate speeches publicly against the same army, doing conspiracies against the armed forces.
You stupid poti fanboy army boss is PM and they get paid for doing their job.

1. Army who eat 35% of our tax collection was doing their job.

2. Between 2008-2013 same army couldn't clean Karachi and FATA because there was no political will. Thank your lucky stars Taliban Khan didn't win otherwise TTP would be still blowing up middle of Islamabad and then informing us sitting in Islamabad office. And MQM would still be collecting bhatta.
 
newb3e said:
can anyone from your beloved noora party criticise noora for his corruption money laundering and tax choori!!

PS ; I am not a pti supporter!
Why you expect N league to criticise corrupt Nawaz Sharif? But we expected change from PTI, or not?
 
had ho gaye hai!!

Sal12 said:
You are a sub human specie employed and paid by Mariam's media cell. This is Pak Army who had reduced terrorism in FATA/Karachi while Mariam was busy in maligning the Pak army by Dawn News, giving hate speeches publicly against the same army, doing conspiracies against the armed forces.
how dare you call him sub human? on what basis? bcz he supports PMLN? Good lord when we found nothing else to divide us and abuse our own country men, we found politics and for those that wouldnt spit on us and yes i am talking about every politician including imran khan! apologize to him immediately,

Kabira said:
You stupid poti fanboy army boss is PM and they get paid for doing their job.

1. Army who eat 35% of our tax collection was doing their job.

2. Between 2008-2013 same army couldn't clean Karachi and FATA because there was no political will. Thank your lucky stars Taliban Khan didn't win otherwise TTP would be still blowing up middle of Islamabad and then informing us sitting in Islamabad office. And MQM would still be collecting bhatta.
I know he crossed the line but you went and stooped to the same level by going personal. when he apologizes, you do the same.

you and i both know its not that wonderful a story as you say it is and a little respect for the armed forces. These tax collection excuses and doing job excuses can very easily be used on parliament, parties, NAB, judiciary and every institution but we still give a buck up and support when they do it right and this happens all over the world. Only a select few breeds exist in this world who use this pathetic excuse to downgrade any achievement their country's army achieves. don't become them.

imran was wrong on TTP and i disagree with his policy just like nawaz was wrong in the talks he initiated and wanted to continue despite pressure by army for a military solution...



I am going to end this with a simple statement that don't let politics create divides and abuse.
 

