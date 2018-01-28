Naeem Bukhari taking class of PTI/Imran Khan on Tareen issue

Finally some PTIan with clear head. What Imran Khan have done with Tareen is shameless and have exposed whole PTI agenda of tabdeli. They have become like PPP and N league without even coming to power once!
Respect increased for Naeem Bukhari for not being blind follower like pretty much every PTIan on PDF who have justified shameless act of PTI and Imran Khan when it comes to Tareen.
Yes there are many faults with Nawaz Sharif but infinitely better then PPP era.
1. Got rid of 90% of terrorism and cleaned up Karachi/FATA for good.
2. Development projects they start complete on time and not left for next government to take care of them like PPP did between 2008-2013.
They are still doing family politics and that's where PTI was supposed to bring change. But after Tareen corruption and then giving his son ticket have exposed Imran Khan.
You are a sub human specie employed and paid by Mariam's media cell. This is Pak Army who had reduced terrorism in FATA/Karachi while Mariam was busy in maligning the Pak army by Dawn News, giving hate speeches publicly against the same army, doing conspiracies against the armed forces.
Youthiya logicThis is Pak Army who had reduced terrorism in FATA/Karachi
can anyone from your beloved noora party criticise noora for his corruption money laundering and tax choori!!
PS ; I am not a pti supporter!
yes we did and they failed!! so f them!Why you expect N league to criticise corrupt Nawaz Sharif? But we expected change from PTI, or not?
You are a sub human specie employed and paid by Mariam's media cell. This is Pak Army who had reduced terrorism in FATA/Karachi while Mariam was busy in maligning the Pak army by Dawn News, giving hate speeches publicly against the same army, doing conspiracies against the armed forces.
You stupid poti fanboy army boss is PM and they get paid for doing their job.
1. Army who eat 35% of our tax collection was doing their job.
2. Between 2008-2013 same army couldn't clean Karachi and FATA because there was no political will. Thank your lucky stars Taliban Khan didn't win otherwise TTP would be still blowing up middle of Islamabad and then informing us sitting in Islamabad office. And MQM would still be collecting bhatta.