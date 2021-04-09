What's new

NADRA officials booked for issuing CNIC to 74 Afghan nationals

https://nation.com.pk/NewsSource/web-desk
Web Desk
5:46 PM | April 09, 2021


National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) officials on Friday have been reported to have given citizenship to 74 Afghan nationals by selling them Computerized National Identity Cards (CNIC).
As per the details, the authorities have filed a case against seven officials of NADRA regional office Mirpur Khas involved in the business.
It is pertinent to be stated here that the fake identity cards had been issued through NADRA mobile.
In addition, the staff members have confessed to issuing fake domiciles, marriage certificates and other documents. The staff also produced domicile certificates and other documents on the basis of forged documents.
Moreover, the NADRA officials said that the case was filed against former NADRA Assistant-directors including Nadir Khan, Badar Raza, Asad Saeed Shafiq, Anees Ahmed, Jalal Abdul Karim and others.

https://nation.com.pk/09-Apr-2021/n...cDBQLwekj8cDDSxqD5CJDDGasNnYZjE-v7OR-d44kHs3Y
 
