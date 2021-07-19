Nadir Baloch WBC Middle East Champion set for Dubai fight

Nadir Baloch who is the WBC middle east champion at the moment is all set for his bout against Afghan contender. After this fight, he'll be heading to America to fight for the WBC world championship. Seems like he got signed by an American promoter. He seems to have invested a lot of purse money in maintaining a Liyari gym to keep people away from drugs and into sports.He has an amateur record of 108 wins and 3 losses by split decisionI hope he wins his sponsorship and goes on to do big thingsHe plans on opening many gyms with state of the art facilities across Pakistani rural areas and also would start his own nadir baloch foundation for providing scholarships for underprivileged people in areas of self made entrepreneurship.I believe a Hazara from Quetta is also coming up in the ranks and there is outside sponsors looking at Sajjad Hazara too. He is a brawler so he will be entraining and sell tickets also.