That is the hardest to achieve result in.. Personally I think you guys should first invest in community sports like wrestling and Kabaddi which are traditionally played in Pakistan so there is a certain base population to select gifted players from.. Then target sports like hockey and squash as they already have enough infrastructure to atleast start some ground level training from under 10 level age groups.. I personally want india to invest more in water sports and gymnastics and they have many medals and a certain gifted individual can get most of them.. That's the reason why phelps has most medals as he can compete in butterfly, freestly and other styles individual as well as in team events like relays. Gymnastics has many medals too.

