NACTA threat alert: TTP could target PDM's Quetta rally
Fahad Zulfikar Updated 22 Oct 2020
(Karachi) The National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) has issued warning that the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) could target the country’s political and religious leadership in Peshawar and Quetta, media reported on Thursday.
The threat alert by NACTA comes in wake of the Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) Quetta rally on October 25 and in Peshawar on November 30.
A letter written to security agencies stated, "Reportedly, the terrorist plan includes assassination of high-profile political personalities through a well-articulated bomb/blast suicide bombing in near future.”
NACTA stated that security forces recovered explosive devices in its raid in Balochistan’s Zhob area and it believes that the explosive material “was most likely destined for Quetta and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa”.
The counter terrorism authority suggested law enforcement agencies to increase the security of political and religious leaders in the country.
Earlier on Thursday, security forces thwarted a major terror bid by seizing a cache of explosive material during a raid in Zhob district. A raid was conducted in the Qamaruddin Karez area of the district.
The seized explosives include eight bombs weighing six to eight kilogrammes, a bag full of material used to make improvised explosive devices (IEDs), remote control, detonators, ball bearings, and wires.
Security officials said banned TTP wanted to use the explosives in terror activities in Quetta and Zhob. All the explosive material is believed to have been brought into the country from Afghanistan.
