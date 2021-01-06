What's new

NACTA issues red alert for Karachi, 1/6/21

Nasr

Nasr

FULL MEMBER
Dec 9, 2018
1,946
3
3,521
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
This is an important and concerning news, I pray for the safety and security of the people of Karachi.
 
Kingslayerr

Kingslayerr

FULL MEMBER
Sep 16, 2019
323
2
411
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
The hazara massacre was a really well though out attack, the whole country is at protest, karachi at stand still and not a threat alert.
 
TRNDSTTR

TRNDSTTR

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Jun 27, 2019
32
0
14
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
This, and the fact that TTP is regaining its strength. The pieces are adding up.
 
Issam

Issam

FULL MEMBER
Jan 24, 2020
230
0
357
Country
Pakistan
Location
Indonesia
A new alert has been issued,


ISLAMABAD: Security put on high-alert in Karachi in view of possible terrorist attack following a threat alert issued by the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA), ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) warned that a vehicle has been prepared to carry out an attack against an unspecified or high-profile building in Karachi in near future.

According to the information collected by security agencies, foreign agencies have planned to carry out a terrorist attack in Karachi and prepared a vehicle in the suburbs of the metropolis.

The institution conveyed the threat alert to the concerned authorities.

1612349116473.png


Earlier on January 6, NACTA had issued a threat alert for Karachi, warning that terrorists-backed by foreign agencies have planned to attack key installations.

The handout issued by the NACTA had read that that key government buildings or installations could be targeted in the attack by foreign-backed terror elements. “The preparation for an attack in Karachi has been completed,” it stated.

arynews.tv

Security on high-alert in Karachi after threat of terror attack

Security put on high-alert in Karachi in view of possible terrorist attack following a threat alert issued by the NACTA.
arynews.tv arynews.tv
 
arjunk

arjunk

FULL MEMBER
Apr 16, 2020
1,020
0
2,037
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
1612350177062.png


Mashallah, wonder how safe our nuclear codes are.

Anyway, I'm getting my shotgun ready.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom