to enhance awareness / prevention against extremist ideologies and mindset and to provide education on the topics of counter extremism and counter terrorism through participatory approach of the HEC and to increase awareness programs through the support of HEC.

awareness programs and activities for the students in the areas of counter extremism, de-radicalization and counter terrorism through seminars, workshops, essay competition, debates, sports events, dramas, cultural activities and social media etc.

review the existing curriculum and make recommendations for its improvement to counter extremism, hate material, radicalization and terrorism.

bring madrassah and university students closer for fight against extremism and terrorism.