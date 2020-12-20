What's new

Nacta drafts first-ever policy to counter violent extremism

ISLAMABAD: The National Counterterrorism Authority (Nacta) has come up with the first-ever National Counter Violent Extremism Policy of Pakistan (NCVEP 2021) as its draft was submitted to the interior minister on Tuesday.

Nacta’s national coordinator Mehr Khaliq Dad Lak presented the draft policy to Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed for approval.

Before finalising the draft, Nacta said it held provincial consultations with representatives of various segments of society, including academics, journalists, experts and members of civil society, in the past three months.

More than 250 relevant contacts and stakeholders from federal and provincial governments were approached for their contribution and input to the policy. This was in addition to three months of hard work by researchers and experts presently serving in Nacta who worked on the draft.

Nacta had in August helped revise the National Action Plan (NAP) after consultation with stakeholders. As per revised NAP, Nacta was then given the responsibility to formulate a policy to counter violent extremism. The counterterrorism authority finally completed this task and submitted the draft policy to the interior minister for approval.

The draft NCEVP 21 comprises two parts: The first part is the NCVEP 2021 itself while the second part is the national implementation and institutionalisation plan of the policy that clearly mentions the roles and responsibilities of various implementers and their supporting stakeholders along with key performance indicators under policy targets.

Nacta believes the draft NCVEP 2021 is a major national policy document that would keep on evolving and improving with the passage of time.

I'm shocked that we don't already have one. We've been facing violent extremism for 2 decades - nobody thought to create a policy on how to address it?!
 
Imam bargah are also centres of extremism where Pakistani citizens are brainwashed into loving Iran more than Pakistan and go fight in Syria as Zaynabiyoon.
Instead of going full retard on us Sunni wahaabi Muslims, also look at the Shia.
 
Imam bargah are also centres of extremism where Pakistani citizens are brainwashed into loving Iran more than Pakistan and go fight in Syria as Zaynabiyoon.
Instead of going full retard on us Sunni wahaabi Muslims, also look at the Shia.
Can you please not make it sectarian before we've even had a chance to dig in?

The magnitude of damage caused to the State of Pakistan at the hands of Sunni Wahabbi (or Salafi/Deobandi) militants VS. Shia extremist militants is night and day. However, I totally agree --- any extremist or overly literalist interpretation of religion (or any other ideology) is problematic, and I am sure that the people at NACTA took all such sources of extremism into consideration. Don't worry!
It was already a part of the National Action Plan for years. Nobody bothered to implement it.

Even now, we have no shortage of recommendations --- the big question is implementation.

I can write something along the lines of: We must promote a State-sanctioned interpretation/version of Islam and reform all madrassas.

Okay, great.

But how? How will the political and military elite grow a pair to start this painful process? Which government will want to destabilize itself and the country (in the short term) to achieve these long-term goals?
 
Can you please not make it sectarian before we've even had a chance to dig in?

The magnitude of damage caused to the State of Pakistan at the hands of Sunni Wahabbi (or Salafi/Deobandi) militants VS. Shia extremist militants is night and day. However, I totally agree --- any extremist or overly literalist interpretation of religion (or any other ideology) is problematic, and I am sure that the people at NACTA took all such sources of extremism into consideration. Don't worry!


It was already a part of the National Action Plan for years. Nobody bothered to implement it.

Even now, we have no shortage of recommendations --- the big question is implementation.

I can write something along the lines of: We must promote a State-sanctioned interpretation/version of Islam and reform all madrassas.

Okay, great.

But how? How will the political and military elite grow a pair to start this painful process? Which government will want to destabilize itself and the country (in the short term) to achieve these long-term goals?
The issue remains as it is.
Sectarian or not. We the Sunni wahaabi get targeted non stop , but Shia remains the untouchable, despite sending fighters to foreign lands via Imam bargah network, run by Iran qualified and Iran Funded imams.
That's a direct threat to national security.
Should be addressed
 
The issue remains as it is.
Sectarian or not. We the Sunni wahaabi get targeted non stop , but Shia remains the untouchable, despite sending fighters to foreign lands via Imam bargah network, run by Iran qualified and Iran Funded imams.
That's a direct threat to national security.
Should be addressed
Iran is cancer and Pak should have a very tough policy for Iran...Shias can follow their thing but not become a tool of Khomenis cult!
 
The issue remains as it is.
Sectarian or not. We the Sunni wahaabi get targeted non stop , but Shia remains the untouchable, despite sending fighters to foreign lands via Imam bargah network, run by Iran qualified and Iran Funded imams.
That's a direct threat to national security.
Should be addressed
Are you paid to write these comments? What is your agenda that when we talk about violent extremists your first thought is to point fingers at Shia and excuse the people responsible for 80,000 deaths in our country?

Who is blowing up Pakistani?
Who is shooting Pakistani?
Who is rioting on the streets?
Who is lynching people?

Any plan to tackle violent extremists must tackle all thier forms, including those who are not of any religious ideology.
 
The issue remains as it is.
Sectarian or not. We the Sunni wahaabi get targeted non stop , but Shia remains the untouchable, despite sending fighters to foreign lands via Imam bargah network, run by Iran qualified and Iran Funded imams.
That's a direct threat to national security.
Should be addressed
That may be true but hardly hear about Shia killing sunnis or blowing themselves up in Pakistan.
 
Are you paid to write these comments? What is your agenda that when we talk about violent extremists your first thought is to point fingers at Shia and excuse the people responsible for 80,000 deaths in our country?

Who is blowing up Pakistani?
Who is shooting Pakistani?
Who is rioting on the streets?
Who is lynching people?

Any plan to tackle violent extremists must tackle all thier forms, including those who are not of any religious ideology.
I never said don't tackle those.
But converting Pakistani Shia into Iranians and recruiting Zaynabiyoon through imam bargah network, and Iranian funding of imam bargahs and Shia imams being on Iranian payroll, all that too is threat to national security.
Shia ulema openly threatened Pakistan when that Iranian general was killed in Syria, that Solemani guy.
They did so on Iranian orders.
So yes all that is a threat to Pakistan and must by dealt with.
That may be true but hardly hear about Shia killing sunnis or blowing themselves up in Pakistan.
Go to Kurram agency and you will see all that.
 
I never said don't tackle those.
But converting Pakistani Shia into Iranians and recruiting Zaynabiyoon through imam bargah network, and Iranian funding of imam bargahs and Shia imams being on Iranian payroll, all that too is threat to national security.
Shia ulema openly threatened Pakistan when that Iranian general was killed in Syria, that Solemani guy.
They did so on Iranian orders.
So yes all that is a threat to Pakistan and must by dealt with.

Go to Kurram agency and you will see all that.
Where is the evidence of all this? Where are the effects of it? One might argue its all imaginary in the minds of people who are looking to deflect.

Maybe it's all true, but we are not seeing any effect from it. There has been no impact to the national security of Pakistan... Yet.

Like I said any national strategy to tackle violent extremism must address it in all its forms, I just find it odd that you want to focus the debate on something which at most is a fringe element of that.
 
