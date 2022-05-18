(NAC), in its meeting, reviewed and finalized National Accounts for FY22, GDP growth expected to be 5.97%

Sulman Badshah
The National Accounts Committee (NAC), in its meeting, reviewed and finalized National Accounts for FY22.
The estimates of GDP growth for FY22 came out to be 5.97% compared to the 5.74% growth recorded in FY21. (actual figure might cross 6% in 2022)
This is the first time after 2006 that country has achieved 5+ GDP growth in consecutive years
