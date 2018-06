NAB to probe OGDCL bigwigs for corruption, illegal appointments

–Nawaz Sharif, Ch Shujaat, Parvez Elahi get clean chits

–Probe against Capt (r) Safdar, Amir Muqam, Najjar, Khosa ordered

alleged ongoing corrupt practices and irregular appointments in the Oil & Gas Development Authority (OGDCL).

NAB, the anticorruption watchdog in the country, also gave a clean chit to former prime ministers Mian Nawaz Sharif, Chaudhry Shujat Hussain, former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and others.

NAB Executive Board meeting presided by NAB Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal and attended by various DGs among others.

investigation against Pakistan State Oil officers for alleged embezzlement and misappropriation in the purchase of petroleum products, causing a damage of Rs14.2 billion to the national exchequer.

The meeting decided to close an inquiry against Nawaz Sharif and others in a case of irregularities in the Kushal Pakistan project. The meeting also decided to close an investigation against Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, former MPA Chaudhry Manzoor Elahi and others over lack of evidence. The meeting also authorised an inquiry against former Member of National Assembly (MNA) Captain (r) Safdar for having assets beyond known sources of income and an inquiry was also launched against former advisor to prime minister, Amir Muqam, for possession of assets beyond income.

for closure of investigation against Abdul Hameed Khan, former GOCHS President Irfan Hameed Khan and others over lack of evidence

authorised an inquiry against former chief finance officer of Punjab Power Development Company (PPDC) Ikram Naveed and others for having assets beyond sources of income.

approved against former NICL Chairman Ayaz Khan Niazi and others for causing a loss of Rs109.874 million to the national exchequer.