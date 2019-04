NAB team raided without arrest warrants: PML-N leaders

‘NAB team went to arrest Hamza on basis of evidence’

ARE WE LIVINING IN A BANANA CORIANDER REPUBLIC Mazhar Iqbal On Apr 5, 2019 Last Updated Apr 5, 2019LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) team has returned after conducting a raid at the residence of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz Sharif, ARY News reported on Friday.The bureau’s team comprising seven to eight members raided at 96 H residence of Hamza Shehbaz along with his arrest warrants issued by the Chairman NAB Justice (retired) Javed Iqbal, in assets beyond known sources of income.However, the team was denied and resisted from arresting Hamza Shehbaz despite showing arrest warrants to Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz, who were present at the 96 H residence in model town.A large number of PML-N workers reached the residence of Hamza Shehbaz and observed sit-in at the main gate of the residence. The agitated PML-N workers also tortured NAB team and torn clothes of an official.Sensing the importance of the matter, DG NAB Punjab had informed chairman accountability bureau and other concerned authorities about the prevailing situation.Later, the chairman NAB had asked the team to return back amid resistance and severe consequences threats to them.PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb speaking to ARY News said a 7 to 8 member team conducted the raid without any warning at the residence.“Under which law was this raid conducted without any prior notice.”The PML-N spokesperson stressed that NAB was unable to prove any sort of corruption.PML-N Punjab Spokesman Malik Muhammad Ahmed expressing his views with ARY News said, “NAB personnel came to search the house without any warrant.”The NAB spokesperson said a team had gone to the residence to arrest Hamza Shehbaz on the basis of evidence against him in the assents beyond means and alleged money laundering case.“NAB officials were treated aggressively by Hamza Shehbaz’s guards, their clothes were torn and death threats were given”, the spokesperson said.NAB officials had gone to the residence with an arrest warrant and the Supreme Court had stated that the accountability bureau did not require to inform any accused prior to arresting them.The press release added that Hamza Shehbaz had violated the law and the bureau on the basis of evidence against and in light of Supreme Court directives would arrest him.NATIONS BEFORE YOU WERE DESTROYED BECAUSE THEY APPLIED FULL FORCE OF LAW ON POORBUT MADE ACCOMMODATION IN LAW FOR RICH ...........EXACTLY LIKE IN PAKISTAN----------