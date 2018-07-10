/ Register

NAB summons Musharraf, family in assets beyond means case

Discussion in 'Pakistani Siasat' started by Kabira, Jul 10, 2018 at 1:42 AM.

  Jul 10, 2018 at 1:42 AM #1
    Kabira

    Kabira ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    10,496
    Joined:
    Jul 12, 2014
    Ratings:
    +11 / 8,131 / -23
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned former military ruler Pervez Musharraf and his family in connection with a case involving corruption and assets beyond means.

    The former president is accused of making assets beyond his known sources of income that are worth billions. The NAB Rawalpindi has summoned Musharraf and his wife, Sehba Musharraf, on July 10.

    The anti-graft body has also summoned Musharraf's children, Bilal Musharraf and Aaila, and his son-in-law, Asim Raza, on July 11.

    NAB sources informed Geo News that Malik Zubair has been investigating the corruption case against the former president and his family.

    The investigating officer has also gathered documents pertaining to the case from different institutions, they said.

    The anti-graft body also has questionnaires prepared for all accused in the case, in the light of the documents obtained.

    Senior lawyer Colonel (retd) Inamur Raheem had filed a petition with the NAB against the former military ruler.

    Raheem had also provided various documents to the anti-graft body.


    https://www.geo.tv/latest/202542-nab-summons-musharraf-family-in-assets-beyond-means-case
     
  Jul 10, 2018 at 1:43 AM #2
    H!TchHiker

    H!TchHiker SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    3,087
    Joined:
    Aug 16, 2016
    Ratings:
    +5 / 3,929 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Saudi Arabia
    Lol at NAB...making mockery of himself ..His role is restricted to politicians only...Mushraf ko to chief justice nai bula saka
     
  Jul 10, 2018 at 1:49 AM #3
    Kabira

    Kabira ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    10,496
    Joined:
    Jul 12, 2014
    Ratings:
    +11 / 8,131 / -23
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    He just need to justify assets worth billions if not then Adiala jail is waiting for him. I don't think he can stay in Dubai permanently.
     
  Jul 10, 2018 at 1:53 AM #4
    H!TchHiker

    H!TchHiker SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    3,087
    Joined:
    Aug 16, 2016
    Ratings:
    +5 / 3,929 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Saudi Arabia
    Lol...He needs to justify nothing ...Chief justice called him to be presented in court what happened ? He said he is not coming..Did he issue any red warrant ? CHief sahb asked authorities to unrestricted his passport and NIC so that he came back and now he is travelling and giving interview...Today he asked Interior minister whether to issue warrant for Ishak dar..usay be kamr dard he hay..But mushraf ka kamr dard kch alag ha
    Remember he is bhagora a proclaimed offender too but then wardi is immune
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  Jul 10, 2018 at 2:00 AM #5
    Kabira

    Kabira ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    10,496
    Joined:
    Jul 12, 2014
    Ratings:
    +11 / 8,131 / -23
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    He will be brought back and put in Adiala jail. Corrupt general will be behind bars and then we can move forward. Otherwise all this drama will be for nothing.

    This is very serious, corruption case can ruin anyone. I doubt Pakistanis care about constitution article 6 or what ever. Majority of Pakistanis distribute sweets on arrival of martial law but corruption? Musharraf is done deal, trust me.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  Jul 10, 2018 at 2:02 AM #6
    Sheepistanis

    Sheepistanis FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    153
    Joined:
    Jun 18, 2017
    Ratings:
    +1 / 239 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United States
    Rumour has it that NAB will soon be investigating all the retired army officers, who were given properties and other benefits as personal favours by Musharaf.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  Jul 10, 2018 at 2:42 AM #7
    MBT 3000

    MBT 3000 FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,943
    Joined:
    Sep 24, 2017
    Ratings:
    +0 / 695 / -1
    Country:
    Norway
    Location:
    Norway
    hmmm
     
  Jul 10, 2018 at 3:39 AM #8
    El Sidd

    El Sidd ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    20,788
    Joined:
    Apr 5, 2017
    Ratings:
    +6 / 17,746 / -4
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Jayen mush sahab.

    Qadhi calling.
     
