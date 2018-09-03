NAB summons Fazl in assets beyond means inquiry

Call-up notice asks JUI-F chief to appear before NAB Peshawar bureau on Oct 1September 22, 2020PHOTO: AFPThe National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman next week in assets beyond means inquiry, according to media reports on Tuesday.The JUI-F chief had been asked to appear before additional director of NAB Peshawar on October 1 to answer allegations that he owned assets beyond known sources of income. According to a report, the notice said that Fazl could be arrested if he failed to satisfy the graft buster.The notice came two days after an all parties conference (APC) of the opposition announced formation of a new alliance to oust the incumbent government. the conference also sharply criticised NAB.According to NAB sources, orders for probe against Fazl had been issued by the NAB headquarters. Earlier, a NAB spokesperson confirmed that the investigation would be launched into the allegation of assets beyond the income against the JUI-F chief.Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai also confirmed in a video statement that NAB had summoned Fazl. He said he expected that the JUI chief would appear before the investigators instead of taking an escape route.“Maulana Fazlur Rehman should appear before NAB and explain how he made the assets more than his income,” the minister said. He added that when NAB went after the “corrupt” people, they started hue and cry against the government but the people knew their real faces.