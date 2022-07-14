muhammadhafeezmalik
NAB summons Farah Khan in assets case
Husband and 19 others facing allegations of embezzlement, money laundering also summoned
The National Accountability Bureau (NAB)-Lahore has summoned former first lady Bushra Bibi’s close friend Farah Khan, her husband Ahsan Iqbal Jamil and Chaudhry Majeed, along with 19 others, in the assets case against her.
The anti-graft watchdog has directed Farah to appear before the deputy director at the NAB provincial headquarters at Thokar Niaz Baig, along with relevant documents on July 20, while her husband Ahsan Iqbal Jamil has been also summoned on the same day.
In addition to this, NAB has also summoned Abdul Majeed, Tariq Mahmoodul Hassan, Mazahir Baig, Munir, Asif and Waqar in the same case on July 15 while Muhammad Farid has been ordered to appear on July 14.
Shandana Awan, Mohammad Naeem, Waqas Rifat, Sajid Hussain, Ahmed Mansoor, Asad Majeed, Hamid Hameed, Shehzad Ahmed, Anwarul Haq and Nasir Nawaz have also been summoned in the same case.
Earlier in May, the NAB-Lahore had summoned four accused in the assets beyond means case of Farah Khan. The bureau had sent notices to her manager, cashier and bankers. All four people were directed to appear before the NAB on May 30 along with the relevant records.
In April, the anti-graft watchdog had stated in a press statement that the DG NAB Lahore was directed to conduct an inquiry against Farah Khan over allegations of illegal assets beyond known sources of income, money laundering and maintaining various accounts in the name of different businesses.
