NAB has summoned PPP head Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday (February 13) in the Joint Venture Opal 22 case.

The bureau’s Rawalpindi branch has asked him to bring all Zardari Group records from 2008 to 2019.



He has also been asked for a list of the company’s board of directors.



NAB says an on-paper company was used to pull out Rs 1.22 billion from fake accounts.