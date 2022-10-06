NAB summons 21 members of Khan’s cabinet over Rs50b Bahria Town, NCA deal

Murad Saeed and Ghulam Sarwar Khan on October 11

Pervaiz Khattak and Ali Riaz Malik on October 12

Zubaida Jalal and Hammad Azhar on October 13

Shafqat Mehmood and Shireen Mazari on October 14

Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Ejaz Shah on October 17

Ali Amin Gandapur and Farogh Naseem on October 18

Ali Zaidi and Khusro Bakhtiar on October 19

Azam Khan Swati and Asad Umar on October 20

Umar Ayub and Muhammad Mian Somro on October 21

Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed and Fawad Chaudhry on October 24

Mehboob Sultan and Faisal Vawda October 25

Also summoned Malik Riaz's sonIn 2019, the government of Pakistan made an agreement with M/S Bahria Town Pvt Ltd that an expensive property located in heart of London would be sold out, and its amount would be transferred to Pakistan.This deal came after M/S Bahria Town Pvt Ltd did an out-of-court settlement with British National Crime Agency in a case where the latter froze an amount of some 140 million out of 190 GBP including 1-Hyde Park London property purchased by Ali Riaz Malik.Malik Riaz then used the amount to pay for the Rs450 billion fine imposed by the Supreme Court in connection with the illegal land acquisition of Bahria Town, Karachi.Now, the NAB has sent notices to the PTI cabinet members, including Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Murad Saeed, Pervaiz Khattak, Shafqat Mehmood, Shireen Mazari, Ali Haider Zaidi and Hammad Azhar.The NAB also summoned Ali Riaz Malik, the son of Malik Riaz for investigation.The summoned dates have been mentioned below as per the NAB noticeThe NAB also said that the former prime minister Imran Khan could also be summoned in light of his cabinet members’ statements.