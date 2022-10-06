What's new

NAB summons 21 members of Khan’s cabinet over Rs50b Bahria Town, NCA deal

Also summoned Malik Riaz's son
1665059079492.png

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned 21 members of the former prime minister Imran Khan’s cabinet over the approval of sending £140 million in the account of Bahria Town founder Malik Riaz that Pakistan had received from Britain.

In 2019, the government of Pakistan made an agreement with M/S Bahria Town Pvt Ltd that an expensive property located in heart of London would be sold out, and its amount would be transferred to Pakistan.

Read: NAB seeks record of Rs50b deal between Bahria Town, NCA from PM Office

This deal came after M/S Bahria Town Pvt Ltd did an out-of-court settlement with British National Crime Agency in a case where the latter froze an amount of some 140 million out of 190 GBP including 1-Hyde Park London property purchased by Ali Riaz Malik.

Malik Riaz then used the amount to pay for the Rs450 billion fine imposed by the Supreme Court in connection with the illegal land acquisition of Bahria Town, Karachi.

Now, the NAB has sent notices to the PTI cabinet members, including Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Murad Saeed, Pervaiz Khattak, Shafqat Mehmood, Shireen Mazari, Ali Haider Zaidi and Hammad Azhar.

READ: NCA-Bahria Town deal: SBP has no info about ₤190m received from UK

The NAB also summoned Ali Riaz Malik, the son of Malik Riaz for investigation.

The summoned dates have been mentioned below as per the NAB notice

  • Murad Saeed and Ghulam Sarwar Khan on October 11
  • Pervaiz Khattak and Ali Riaz Malik on October 12
  • Zubaida Jalal and Hammad Azhar on October 13
  • Shafqat Mehmood and Shireen Mazari on October 14
  • Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Ejaz Shah on October 17
  • Ali Amin Gandapur and Farogh Naseem on October 18
  • Ali Zaidi and Khusro Bakhtiar on October 19
  • Azam Khan Swati and Asad Umar on October 20
  • Umar Ayub and Muhammad Mian Somro on October 21
  • Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed and Fawad Chaudhry on October 24
  • Mehboob Sultan and Faisal Vawda October 25
The NAB also said that the former prime minister Imran Khan could also be summoned in light of his cabinet members’ statements.
 
Old news.

Pakistani tycoon agrees to hand over £190m to UK authorities​

This article is more than 2 years old
Nine freezing orders secured against Malik Riaz Hussain in ‘dirty money’ investigation
The £50m property at Hyde Park Place, London, that Malik Riaz Hussain agreed to hand over.

The £50m property at Hyde Park Place, London, Malik Riaz Hussain agreed to hand over as part of the settlement. Photograph: REX/Shutterstock


More than £190m of assets, including a £50m mansion overlooking Hyde Park in London, have been seized from a Pakistani property tycoon after a settlement in a UK police “dirty money” investigation.
On Tuesday, the National Crime Agency said Malik Riaz Hussain had agreed to the multimillion-pound settlement that did “not represent a finding of guilt”.

NCA investigators secured nine freezing orders that covered £140m in funds held in UK bank accounts after allegations that the cash may have been the proceeds of crime. The money and ownership of the central London property will be handed over to the government in Pakistan, where Hussain had been charged with fraud and corruption. The freezing orders were on the cash and assets rather than against any individual.
Hussain is the owner of Bahria Town, Asia’s largest private property developer . He had been the subject of an unexplained wealth order, which froze eight of his UK bank accounts containing £120m the NCA “suspected to have derived from bribery and corruption overseas”.
Included in the £190m settlement is a grade-II listed 10-bedroom mansion that includes a cinema, swimming pool, gym, steam room and spa. The seven-floor property on Hyde Park Place was previously listed for rent on property website Zoopla for £86,667 a month.
On Tuesday, Hussain tweeted:

"NCA press release says the settlement is a civil matter and does not represent a finding of guilt".
I am a proud Pakistan and I will remain until I breath my last.
Pakistan Zindabad 2/2
— Malik Riaz Hussain (@MalikRiaz_) December 3, 2019
The NCA described Hussain as the boss of “one of the biggest private sector employers in Pakistan”. Bahria Town specialises in properties that replicate famous buildings such as the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, the Eiffel Tower in Paris and even whole squares, such as Trafalgar Square in London. They are aimed at wealthy Pakistanis as well as immigrants.
The agency first froze £20m of Hussain’s funds last December, and in August secured a court order that covered £120m across eight further bank accounts.
It is the largest amount frozen in a NSA investigation since the Criminal Finances Act 2017 came into force. The legislation gives police greater powers to crack down on people attempting to launder money through the UK.

The NCA is also investigating the assets of a former Azerbaijani state banker’s wife, who was found to have spent £16m in a decade-long spending spree in Harrods dep.
Duncan Hames, director of policy at the anti-corruption charity Transparency International UK, said: “We welcome news that UK law enforcement have secured a substantial amount of funds for return to the people of Pakistan.
“The size of funds in this case is a step change from previous efforts and shows the importance of changes introduced by the Criminal Finances Act 2017. Although there is scant information about the specifics of the case, returning seized funds to the country of origin, as is proposed, is an obligation under the UN convention against corruption.”
www.theguardian.com

Pakistani tycoon agrees to hand over £190m to UK authorities

Nine freezing orders secured against Malik Riaz Hussain in ‘dirty money’ investigation
www.theguardian.com www.theguardian.com
 

