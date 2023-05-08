NAB seeks records of social media influencers hired by PTI govt PESHAWAR: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has launched an investigation into expenditures on social media influencers from the national exchequer

The anti-corruption watchdog wrote a letter to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) secretary information and sought records of social media influencers hired by the PTI government.The NAB officials stated in the letter that scrutiny is underway regarding the public-private partnership for social media platforms during the PTI government. The KP government has been asked to provide the complete records of social media influencers including their salaries and other perks.The anti-graft watchdog also sought project documents and PC-I besides summoning the details of allocated funds, annual expenditures and all phases of the recruitment process. The NAB asked the KP government to submit their details by May 10.