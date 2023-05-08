What's new

NAB seeks records of social media influencers hired by PTI

NAB-PTI-social-media-influencers-1.jpg

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has launched an investigation into expenditures on social media influencers from the national exchequer during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, ARY News reported on Monday.

The anti-corruption watchdog wrote a letter to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) secretary information and sought records of social media influencers hired by the PTI government.

The NAB officials stated in the letter that scrutiny is underway regarding the public-private partnership for social media platforms during the PTI government. The KP government has been asked to provide the complete records of social media influencers including their salaries and other perks.

The anti-graft watchdog also sought project documents and PC-I besides summoning the details of allocated funds, annual expenditures and all phases of the recruitment process. The NAB asked the KP government to submit their details by May 10.
NAB seeks records of social media influencers hired by PTI govt

PESHAWAR: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has launched an investigation into expenditures on social media influencers from the national exchequer
This is nothing more than an excuse to stifle free political expression. It is immoral and shameful.

If PTI pulled something like this during their rule, you would be crying about it.
 
ab tu NAB issi kam ka lia rah gaya ha...

Pak fauj zindabad ....

