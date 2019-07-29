What's new

NAB recovers Rs330m from retired excise official’s residence

Morpheus

Morpheus

FULL MEMBER
Mar 5, 2017
1,720
-1
3,296
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
NAB recovers Rs330m from retired excise official’s residence
By
Staff Report
-
September 10, 2020



LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has recovered cash and prize bonds worth in the region of Rs330 million from the residence of a retired Excise and Taxation Department’s official, a statement issued by the anti-graft agency said on Thursday
.
The agency carried out a raid at the house of the BPS-16 former government official, located in Lahore’s EME society, after receiving a tip-off about him.
According to the statement, the mammoth amount includes Rs100m in local currency, Rs170m in the form of prize bonds, and nearly Rs35m in the form of 11 foreign currencies.

As per NAB, Khwaja Wasim had allegedly accumulated assets beyond his declared sources of income during his service.

“Wasim had transferred over Rs220 million to his foreign accounts between 2013 to 2017, sources of which he failed to provide,” the agency added.
The anti-corruption agency has also accused him of whitening hefty sums through an amnesty scheme introduced in 2018.
“This is a major success in the case,” the statement added.

profit.pakistantoday.com.pk

NAB recovers Rs330m from retired excise official’s residence

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has recovered cash and prize bonds worth in the region of Rs330 million from the residence of a retired Excise and Taxation Department's official, a st
profit.pakistantoday.com.pk profit.pakistantoday.com.pk
------------------
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Morpheus NAB Sindh recovers more than Rs10 billion in wheat scandal: report Pakistani Siasat 4
B NAB recovers Rs153bn in last 27 months, says chairman Pakistan Economy 2
pkuser2k12 NAB recovers record 1 Billion 95 Crore of affectees from fake housing society builder Social & Current Events 1
Zibago NAB lambasted Maryam Nawaz after Hidden Cellphone was Recovered from her Possession Pakistani Siasat 21
Kabira NAB recovers valuables worth millions at former DG Parks' residence Insaf - Justice 7
Mangus Ortus Novem NAB raids close aide of Wasim Akhtar house, recovers gold button, foreign currency and diamonds Pakistani Siasat 26
Kabira Fake accounts case: NAB to recover Rs10bn after seven suspects avail plea bargain Insaf - Justice 2
Wikki019 NAB recovered Rs71b in 20 months Pakistan Economy 1
Khafee NAB recovers Rs326bn from corrupt elements: NAB Chairman Pakistan Economy 22
Sulman Badshah NAB recovers Rs326 billion from corrupt Pakistan Economy 16

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top