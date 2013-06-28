What's new

NAB recovers Rs 9.471m from OPF official

Devil Soul

Devil Soul

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 28, 2010
22,933
45
29,053
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
NAB recovers Rs 9.471m from OPF official

June 28, 2013 ASIM QADEER RANA
ISLAMABAD - NAB Rawalpindi recovered Rs 9.471 million from Syed Iqbal Shah, General Manager Housing and Works Division, Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF), Islamabad.The accused person was alleged for corruption and corrupt practices and accumulation of assets beyond the known sources of income, said a statement issued here on Thursday.After taking cognizance by the Bureau under NAB law, the accused person filed an application for Voluntary Return (VR) under section 25 (a) of NAO 1999. The accused person agreed to pay the determined liability of Rs 9.471 million, which was calculated by the investigation team. The investigation team found this amount disproportionate to his known sources of income during his tenure as Public Office Holder from 1987 to 2012. The application was approved by DG NAB Rawalpindi and accused person has deposited the amount of Rs 9.471 million by opting Voluntary Return.
NAB recovers Rs 9.471m from OPF official
 
A

ahaider9

MEMBER

New Recruit

Jul 19, 2022
49
-7
7
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 0, Members: 0, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

HAIDER
PAC asks NAB to declare assets of its officials, family members
Replies
11
Views
381
IbnAbdullah
IbnAbdullah
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PAC summons ex-NAB chief for ‘harassing’ Amina Janjua
2
Replies
20
Views
376
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
NAB SUMMONS FOUR ACCUSED IN FARAH KHAN ASSETS CASE
Replies
2
Views
273
Iron Shrappenel
I
muhammadhafeezmalik
Wapda ex-chief Muzammil Hussain skips NAB hearing in $753m (Rs. 151 billion) scam
2 3
Replies
38
Views
1K
Norwegian
Norwegian
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
KP Helicopter Misuse Case: NAB Recommended Recovery of Rs40 million from the Pocket of PTI Chairman
Replies
6
Views
501
khail007
K

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom