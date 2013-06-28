NAB recovers Rs 9.471m from OPF official

NAB recovers Rs 9.471m from OPF officialJune 28, 2013 ASIM QADEER RANAISLAMABAD - NAB Rawalpindi recovered Rs 9.471 million from Syed Iqbal Shah, General Manager Housing and Works Division, Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF), Islamabad.The accused person was alleged for corruption and corrupt practices and accumulation of assets beyond the known sources of income, said a statement issued here on Thursday.After taking cognizance by the Bureau under NAB law, the accused person filed an application for Voluntary Return (VR) under section 25 (a) of NAO 1999. The accused person agreed to pay the determined liability of Rs 9.471 million, which was calculated by the investigation team. The investigation team found this amount disproportionate to his known sources of income during his tenure as Public Office Holder from 1987 to 2012. The application was approved by DG NAB Rawalpindi and accused person has deposited the amount of Rs 9.471 million by opting Voluntary Return.