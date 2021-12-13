NAB recovered Rs.539 billion from corrupt elements: Chairman NAB. - Startup Pakistan - Startups, Technology and Business News From Pakistan Justice (Retd) Justice Javed Iqbal, Chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), announced on Sunday that the anti-corruption watchdog had collected Rs. 539 billion from corrupt individuals directly and indirectly during his tenure from October 2017 to November 2021. According to a...

Justice (Retd) Justice Javed Iqbal, Chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), announced on Sunday that the anti-corruption watchdog had collected Rs. 539 billion from corrupt individuals directly and indirectly during his tenure from October 2017 to November 2021.According to a statement from the NAB, no previous chairman had brought the big fish to justice since 1999.“In addition to the Rs. 821 billion recovered overall, the NAB has filed 1,278 corruption referrals in various learned Accountability Courts that are currently being adjudicated, with a total value of Rs. 1,335 billion,” Javed Iqbal added.He stated that massive corruption white collar crime cases were given high priority, and that individuals who had squandered billions of rupees from the national exchequer were held accountable.