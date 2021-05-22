NAB launches probe into PU’s dubious housing scheme

May 22, 2021According to the complaints filed with the National Accountability Bureau, Punjab University was to acquire 150 acres of land for the project. So far, it has acquired just 80 acres of land. — Photo courtesy Punjab UniversityLAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has launched an investigation into alleged mismanagement and financial irregularities in the Punjab University Employees Cooperative Housing society (Town-III) project.NAB Lahore started the probe on complaints that the PU housing project, launched over five years ago, had yet to see any development work and allotment of plots.“A number of (PU) employees have been waiting to get their plots despite paying off major chunks of installments,” an official toldon Friday.NAB has sought claims from the affectees.“The affectees have been asked to contact the regional bureau of Lahore for submission of their claims against the PU cooperative society,” the official said.According to the complaints filed with NAB so far, the PU had launched the said housing scheme when Dr Mujahid Kamran was the vice chancellor in 2016.The varsity was to acquire 150 acres of land for the project. So far, it acquired 80 acres of land. According to the complaints, over 800 plots measuring 5 and 10 marlas and one kanal have been sold to the employees but no development work has been carried out as yet.“One developer of the scheme has parted ways with the main company. The developer also registered an FIR against the other one, alleging that forgeries have been committed in the signed documents,” it alleged.Earlier, a NAB reference against Dr Mujahid Kamran regarding illegal appointments in the PU had been filed in the accountability court Lahore in which charges framed against him.