What's new

NAB Lahore summons Farah Gogi on July 20

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
11,235
16
24,977
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Former first lady's friend faces inquiry in a money laundering case
1657736920482.png

The National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) Lahore chapter has summoned Farah Gogi – a close friend of former prime minister Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi – on July 20 in a money-laundering and assets beyond means case.

The apex anti-graft body had opened an investigation against her in April.

According to sources, the government also initiated the legal process for repatriation of Gogi – who fled Pakistan soon after PML-N came into power.

The anti-graft watchdog issued the notice on Wednesday which was received by Gogi’s domestic help at her Lahore residence - the same house where Bushra Bibi and Imran solemnized marriage.

After holding an inquiry against 20 individuals, the accountability bureau also summoned 17 alleged business partners of Gogi on July 14 and 15 along with complete details of the business.

Sources termed the notice as a significant development because, during the last two to three months, all the concerned departments and agencies including the Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan, Federal Board of Revenue and Punjab Land Authority perused all related documents and records.

Notably, the Punjab Anti-Corruption Unit also registered a first information report (FIR) against her earlier in the day.

Sources within the government claimed that Gogi was the front person for the PTI chairman and her presence during the investigation was mandatory.

Meanwhile, the incumbent government has also decided to acquire details of bank accounts of PTI Central Secretariat’s four employees.

Apart from this, the government will also reach out to global banks to fetch details about any offshore accounts of the former premier.
www.samaaenglish.tv

NAB Lahore summons Farah Gogi on July 20

Former first lady's friend faces inquiry in a money laundering case
www.samaaenglish.tv
 
Jango

Jango

SENIOR MODERATOR
Sep 12, 2010
17,525
31
22,187
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
The National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) Lahore chapter has summoned Farah Gogi – a close friend of former prime minister Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi – on July 20 in a money-laundering
Click to expand...


You have got to be kidding me.

This family has been billionaires and was buying Porsches in the early 2000's, and abhi asset beyond means case agaya hai?

But good, pakro sab ko, dalo jail main whoever did money laundering or corruption.

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
Apart from this, the government will also reach out to global banks to fetch details about any offshore accounts of the former premier.
Click to expand...

This means "We do not have anything against you, but because we hate you, we will try and finding something".

O nalaiqo kuch khud bhi kar lo, focus on governance, economy, development, anything...poora din yeh Gogi Gogi kab tak kartay raho gay?

Economy is say behtar nhn hogi...Ishaq Dar aur Miftah ki larayi suljhao, IMF ki baat suno, yeh sab karo.
 
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
11,235
16
24,977
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Jango said:
This family has been billionaires and was buying Porsches in the early 2000's
Click to expand...
Bhai same was said about the Shareefs, they employed 15000 people in the 60s and were among the top industrialist families.
Regarding Farah Gogi even Imran admitted her wealth increased manifolds in recent years due to property price inflation.
Regarding Farah having Porche in the early 2000s, how old is she now. Her father-in-law is an MPA of PMLN, a mediocre agricultural landlord from district Gujranwala and so is her family, still living in a village.
I can write a few things about her but will leave them for later. If she is clean let her clear herself before NAB and other institutions.
 
Jango

Jango

SENIOR MODERATOR
Sep 12, 2010
17,525
31
22,187
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
Bhai same was said about the Shareefs, they employed 15000 people in the 60s and were among the top industrialist families.
Click to expand...

To Shehbaz Sharif jhoot bol raha tha phir?

Regarding Farah having Porche in the early 2000s, how old is she now. Her father-in-law is an MPA of PMLN, a mediocre agricultural landlord from district Gujranwala and so is her family, still living in a village.
Click to expand...

What does her age have to do with anything? What does this have to do with her wealth?

Go check out her tax return statements, and see the wealth increase. I did the calculations a month or so ago. She had a greater increase in her wealth during N league govt than she did during PTI era, and this is annual wealth we are talking.
 
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
11,235
16
24,977
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Jango said:
To Shehbaz Sharif jhoot bol raha tha phir?
Click to expand...
Like he said his father was a labourer! It's true he along with his seven brothers opened a small ironworks in Ganda engine Gowalmandi in the late 30s, and from then on never looked back.
Jango said:
What does her age have to do with anything? What does this have to do with her wealth?
Click to expand...
I mean a village girl suddenly becoming a billionaire!
Jango said:
Go check out her tax return statements, and see the wealth increase. I did the calculations a month or so ago. She had a greater increase in her wealth during N league govt than she did during PTI era, and this is annual wealth we are talking.
Click to expand...
Then I think she is clean and should appear before the NAB and clear herself.
But I think there is a lot more to that, in the next few days matters will be further cleared.
Some say DUMMY Buzdar was just a showpiece. All the orders were given by the Gogi-Bushra duo.
Some say money a lot of money was made in the transfers/postings of the DMG group. Gogi was the middle lady in many issues, especially with transactions with tycoons like malik Riaz and others.ETC
 
Jango

Jango

SENIOR MODERATOR
Sep 12, 2010
17,525
31
22,187
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
I mean a village girl suddenly becoming a billionaire!
Click to expand...

Mere khandan main there are two people who are pretty close to being billionaires, and they studied in taat walay school and villages. Your point?

Then I think she is clean and should appear before the NAB and clear herself.
But I think there is a lot more to that, in the next few days matters will be further cleared.
Some say DUMMY Buzdar was just a showpiece. All the orders were given by the Gogi-Bushra duo.
Some say money a lot of money was made in the transfers/postings of the DMG group. Gogi was the middle lady in many issues, especially with transactions with tycoons like malik Riaz and others.ETC
Click to expand...

Pharo pharo, sab nu pharo.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Farah Gogi, husband to be brought back to Pakistan through red notice: Atta Tarar
Replies
7
Views
226
alphapak
alphapak
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
NAB SUMMONS FOUR ACCUSED IN FARAH KHAN ASSETS CASE
Replies
2
Views
262
Iron Shrappenel
I
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Decision made to bring Farah Khan back from Dubai for corruption investigations
2 3 4
Replies
45
Views
1K
AZ1
AZ1
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
ACE arrests two officials: Farah Gogi, mother booked over ‘illegal allotment’ of industrial plots
Replies
8
Views
281
Norwegian
Norwegian
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Govt decides to file corruption plea against Usman Buzdar
2
Replies
26
Views
911
ghazi52
ghazi52

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom