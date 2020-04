NAB has issued arrest warrant for Nawaz Sharif.NAB says Nawaz has faile to appear after repeated notices and he has also failed to provide answers to the questions posed to him.NAB has applied to the "Accountability Court" to declare Nawaz as "Ishthari".Who are they kidding!!Nawaz is not going to come back. The Government and NAB are forgetting that this man was given 4 weeks time off.Also that his guarantor Shahbaz Sharif is in Pakistan now, go and grab him.