NAB initiates probe into alleged corruption in BRT Peshawar

1665225316918.png

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has initiated an investigation into alleged corruption in Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Peshawar.

According to details, the anti-graft body has summoned former Director-General (DG) Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) Muhammad Saleem Wattoo on October 17 the corruption reference.

In a Call-Up notice, the accountability bureau said the former DG PDA will be investigated over alleged corruption in the project.

Saleem Wattoo, as Chairman of Technical and Evaluation Committee, made several agreements related to the project. “NAB reserves the right to take action in case of non-appearance on October 17”, stated the notice.

Earlier in 2021, the Supreme Court set aside the Peshawar High Court (PHC) judgement directing the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to investigate the Peshawar Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) project.

The court said that the high court order with regard to investigation by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had legal flaws.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had initiated graft proceedings over alleged financial and administrative irregularities in Peshawar BRT project.
