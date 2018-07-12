NAB initiates inquiry against PMLN social media poster-boy Ammar Masood.

Separate names with a comma.
Discussion in 'Pakistani Siasat' started by Zibago, Jul 12, 2018 at 3:02 PM.
there needs to a cleansing of all institution that have an infection called tooi loyalists. mulk dushman and tooi's servants need to be surgically removed.
@Tameem what is happening man? Are you good.
Good all should be arrested...but worry CJP has said to zardari no need to come in court before election..Everyone has self respect...Lol lagta ya zardari phir deal krka hamray saro pa ayga
Bhai there is a need of one Party in opposition as well in elections. lol.
Lol....kch to khailna dain sabko lagy to election ho raha...good thing is now we will have PM from our area
he's worried about himself now lol
Now that you mention it, he hasn't posted in a few days.
nice