  • Thursday, July 12, 2018

NAB initiates inquiry against PMLN social media poster-boy Ammar Masood.

Discussion in 'Pakistani Siasat' started by Zibago, Jul 12, 2018 at 3:02 PM.

  1. Jul 12, 2018 at 3:02 PM #1
    Zibago

    Zibago ELITE MEMBER

  2. Jul 12, 2018 at 3:08 PM #2
    Path-Finder

    Path-Finder ELITE MEMBER

    there needs to a cleansing of all institution that have an infection called tooi loyalists. mulk dushman and tooi's servants need to be surgically removed.
     
  3. Jul 12, 2018 at 3:08 PM #3
    BHarwana

    BHarwana ELITE MEMBER

    @Tameem what is happening man? Are you good.
     
  4. Jul 12, 2018 at 3:11 PM #4
    H!TchHiker

    H!TchHiker SENIOR MEMBER

    Good all should be arrested...but worry CJP has said to zardari no need to come in court before election..Everyone has self respect...Lol lagta ya zardari phir deal krka hamray saro pa ayga
     
  5. Jul 12, 2018 at 3:13 PM #5
    BHarwana

    BHarwana ELITE MEMBER

    Bhai there is a need of one Party in opposition as well in elections. lol.
     
  6. Jul 12, 2018 at 3:14 PM #6
    H!TchHiker

    H!TchHiker SENIOR MEMBER

    Lol....kch to khailna dain sabko lagy to election ho raha...good thing is now we will have PM from our area:yahoo:
     
  7. Jul 12, 2018 at 3:15 PM #7
    AZ1

    AZ1 FULL MEMBER

    he's worried about himself now lol
     
  8. Jul 12, 2018 at 4:08 PM #8
    RazaGujjar

    RazaGujjar FULL MEMBER

    Now that you mention it, he hasn't posted in a few days.
     
  9. Jul 12, 2018 at 7:41 PM #9
    MBT 3000

    MBT 3000 FULL MEMBER

    nice
     
