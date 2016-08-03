What's new

NAB Has Recovered More Money in 3 Years Than It Did in 2 Decades

NAB Has Recovered More Money in 3 Years Than It Did in 2 Decades

Posted 2 hours ago by Syeda Masooma



The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) released its three-year performance report on Sunday, showing a recovery of Rs. 487 billion. However, the report showed that since its formation in 1999, NAB recovered Rs. 714 billion with an overall conviction ratio of 68.8 percent.

Of the Rs. 487 billion recovered in the last three years, Rawalpindi NAB posted the highest collection, recovering Rs. 290 billion. Rawalpindi NAB’s collections for 2018 stood at Rs. 287.29 million, for 2019 at Rs. 93.473 million, and for 2020 at Rs. 196.2 million.


NAB Rawalpindi, which investigates a majority of mega corruption cases, received 8,057 complaints in 2018. For 2019, this number was 8,727 in 2019, and for 2020, complaints stood at 4,287. Notably, all complaints were disposed of after due scrutiny, and presently no complaint is under process.

The report also pointed out that the complaint verifications authorized by NAB Rawalpindi in 2018 were 215, in 2019 it was 237, and in 2020 it was 255. Furthermore, it authorized 162 inquiries in 2018, 172 in 2019 and 179 in 2020, and 71 investigations in 2018, 83 in 2019, and 64 in 2020. It has filed 213 references in 2018, 233 in 2019, and 246 in 2020 in accountability courts.
About other offices of the NAB, the report showed the Lahore bureau to have received 10,211 complaints in 2018, 14,008 complaints in 2019, and 5,023 complaints in 2020, which were disposed of after due scrutiny.

Presently 757 complaints are under process as per law. NAB authorized 326 complaint verifications in 2018, 243 in 2019 and 148 in 2020, 213 inquiries in 2018, 103 in 2019, and 56 in 2020. It authorized 37 investigations in 2018, 36 in 2019, and 26 in 2020 and filed 74 references in 2018, 55 in 2019, and 38 in 2020 in accountability courts. The bureau recovered Rs. 9.63 billion in 2018, Rs. 33.55 billion in 2019 and Rs. 29.02 billion in 2020 (from 2018 to Dec 31, 2020).

From NAB’s Karachi office, the statistics received show 10,561 complaints in 2018, 11,381 in 2019, and 6,483 in 2020. It authorized 590 complaint verifications in 2018, 561 in 2019 and 382 in 2020 and 387 inquiries in 2018, 422 in 2019, and 335 in 2020.

It authorized 189 investigations in 2018, 197 in 2019, and 135 in 2020. It filed 46 references in 2018, 28 in 2019, and 30 in 2020. The bureau recovered Rs. 8.8 billion in 2018, Rs. 3.33 billion in 2019 and Rs. 8.097 billion from 2018 to Dec 31, 2020.
The NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa received 5,756 complaints in 2018, 4,397 in 2019, and 2,474 in 2020, and presently 307 complaints are under process. It authorized 483 complaint verifications in 2018, 245 in 2019 and 121 in 2020, and 235 inquiries in 2018, 95 in 2019, and 52 in 2020.

This office authorized 48 investigations in 2018, 18 in 2019, and 20 in 2020. The KP NAB filed 29 references in 2018, 20 in 2019, and 9 in 2020, which lead to the recovery of Rs. 356.780 million in 2018, Rs. 244.754 million in 2019 and Rs. 131.780 million in 2020 from 2018 to Dec 31, 2020.

The NAB Balochistan received 1191 complaints in 2018, 836 in 2019, and 473 in 2020, and presently no complaint is under process. It authorized 112 complaint verifications in 2018, 169 in 2019 and 70 in 2020, 77 inquiries in 2018, 81 in 2019, and 53 in 2020. The number of investigations for this branch of NAB was 26 in 2018, 25 in 2019, and 17 in 2020.
NAB Balochistan filed 13 references in 2018, 17 in 2019, and 24 in 2020. NAB Balochistan recovered Rs. 1.05 billion in 2018, Rs. 71.6 million in 2019 and Rs. 48.7 million in 2020.

On the release of this performance report, NAB Chairman, retired Justice Javed Iqbal, said that corruption is the root cause of all evils and the organization is committed to make Pakistan corruption-free. He said that the fight against corruption is being taken as a national duty.

NAB Has Recovered More Money in 3 Years Than It Did in 2 Decades

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) released its three-year performance report on Sunday, showing a recovery of Rs. 487 billion. However,
propakistani.pk propakistani.pk
Long may it continue. This is why these people are marching on the streets crying like Hyenas.

Khan needs to clean up the judicary too - only then will we see real change!
 
313ghazi said:
Long may it continue. This is why these people are marching on the streets crying like Hyenas.

Khan needs to clean up the judicary too - only then will we see real change!
Does he have the power to remove all Judges and bring in neutral highly trained professionals? We have like 1000s of cases pending, people have to wait decades for justice.
 
PakAlp said:
Does he have the power to remove all Judges and bring in neutral highly trained professionals? We have like 1000s of cases pending, people have to wait decades for justice.
i don't think he does. besides that'd bring chaos. Where are you going to find all these trained legal experts? What we need is rules, regulations and regulators to keep the existing people in check.

Take the case of Asia Bibi, i remember reading the supreme court summary and being amazed at how the case got all the way to the supreme court. How did it get to court in the first place? is there no system in place to review cases before they are sent to court? Then how did it get past a local court and a high court?

Who held these judges to account for their failures? Is there even a body to hold them to account or to review their decisions?!
 
Just look at the faces of the judges. They look as if they have been picked up from some garbage dump. As an example look at the sc chief justice. I have 0 trust in them. A complete acid rain on the judiciary is needed
 
313ghazi said:
Khan needs to clean up the judicary too - only then will we see real change!
I think 2/3rd majority is required in both houses to effect any real change in judiciary. Khan or PTI can't do anything alone.

Judiciary require urgent revamp. Fixing the judiciary alone will fix 90% of this country's domestic issues.
 
Kidhar hai tabdeeli kahan hai tabdeeli... Imran Khan ne har cheez tabah kardi.



I miss my Nawaja Butt, khata tha tu lagata bhi tha
 
NAB recovers Rs27.2 mln from corrupt officers
Web Desk On Feb 17, 2021

police funds corruption case


LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has recovered over Rs27 million from the accused in Gujrat police funds corruption case, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The NAB Lahore spokesperson said that Rs27.2 million ill-gotten money was recovered from the corrupt officials in Gujrat police funds corruption case. A cheque worth Rs27.2 million was handed over to the Inspector General (IG) Punjab office.

Moreover, the recovery of Rs3.93 million was also made by the officials of Gujranwala Development Authority (GDA). The cheque of the recovery money was given to the additional secretary of finance. The action was taken over the corruption worth millions in the Gujrat police funds with the nexus of some senior officers and government officials.

In the corruption cases, 13 accused were arrested including two former DPOs and two district accounts officers. The NAB Lahore spokesperson said that it is the bureau’s top priority to recover the ill-gotten money to return it to the national exchequer.

The statement added that Rs75 billion ill-gotten money was recovered from the corrupt officials during the last three years under the plea-bargains.

arynews.tv

Police funds case: NAB recovers Rs27.2 mln from corrupt officers

The National Accountability Bureau has recovered over Rs27 million from the accused in Gujrat police funds corruption case.
arynews.tv arynews.tv
