NAB Has Recovered More Money in 3 Years Than It Did in 2 Decades

PakAlp said: Does he have the power to remove all Judges and bring in neutral highly trained professionals? We have like 1000s of cases pending, people have to wait decades for justice.

i don't think he does. besides that'd bring chaos. Where are you going to find all these trained legal experts? What we need is rules, regulations and regulators to keep the existing people in check.Take the case of Asia Bibi, i remember reading the supreme court summary and being amazed at how the case got all the way to the supreme court. How did it get to court in the first place? is there no system in place to review cases before they are sent to court? Then how did it get past a local court and a high court?Who held these judges to account for their failures? Is there even a body to hold them to account or to review their decisions?!