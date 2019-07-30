NAB got Warrants to search Shahbaz Shariff's office record

crankthatskunk
NAB is given warrants to search the office premises of the businesses owned by Shahbaz and Hamza Shariff
This is going to bring more evidence against these criminals.
I am sure there would be more evidence lurking around in their offices of their theft of national resources.
