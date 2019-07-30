What's new

NAB got Warrants to search Shahbaz Shariff's office record

NAB is given warrants to search the office premises of the businesses owned by Shahbaz and Hamza Shariff

This is going to bring more evidence against these criminals.
I am sure there would be more evidence lurking around in their offices of their theft of national resources.

 
Please address them as shariff
 
I have no intention to. Just a factual representation of them. They are Butts. Nothing wrong to write it with their names. Secondly Sharif is not their Sir Name whichever way you look at it.
Sharif is their father's name i.e. Muhammad Sharif. I know many in Pakistan add your father's name as your sir name in Pakistan. But it is not a practice in the west for Sir Name/ Family Name.
Even if we take Pakistani way, only Shahbaz, Nawaz and Abbass could call themselves as Sharifs, not their progeny. They are not Sharif, it is not their Sir Name. None of the brothers of Muhammad Sharif are/were called Sharif.
I hope you understand it.
 
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1548317442207715328

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1548355849474650113

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1544786415321595907

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1547926681427464197

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1548291337380044800

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1548227587284971522

