NAB gets record of Rs100bn irregularities against Parvez Elahi, Moonis Duo alleged to have received commission in development projects in Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin

The NAB Lahore has decided to seek assistance from the communication and works department to check the records against the father and son duo as well as former provincial minister Ali Afzal Sahi and Elahi's close aide Muhammad Khan Bhatti.The NAB had sought details of construction contracts for the year 2022-23 from the C&W secretary. It had sought details of the tenders, payments, guarantees, quality of work on these projects.Investigation is underway in various allegations, including violation of rules, premature payments, receiving commission worth hundreds of thousands.Parvez Elahi, Moonis Elahi and Ali Afzal Sahi are accused of embezzling funds from the national treasury in the name of commission worth billions.Development schemes worth more than Rs100 billion were set up in Gujrat and Mandi Bahauddin.On the other hand, the Lahore High Court has ordered the additional director general of anti-corruption department and others to appear in court tomorrow with a written unconditional apology.The court issued the order during hearing on the contempt of court petition against raiding Parvez Elahi's residence despite a bail from the court.Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh heard Elahi's petition.The public prosecutor tendered an unconditional apology to the court on behalf of the anti-corruption additional director general.The court directed the raiding anti-corruption officers to submit a response after offering a written and public apology.