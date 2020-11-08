NAB files reference against 26 officials of Balochistan govt in Reko Dek project Islamabad - National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Balochistan, with the approval of Chairman NAB Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal, has filed a reference against 26

Islamabad - National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Balochistan, with the approval of Chairman NAB Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal, has filed a reference against 26 officials of Balochistan government in Reko Dek project for causing a loss of billions of rupees to national exchequer.According to details, the reference was filed in Accountability Court, Quetta after 30 years of hard work and evidence collection by teams led by DG NAB Operation and DG NAB Balochistan.The accused has been involved in abuse of authority and violation of rules and inflicting billion of rupee loss to national exchequer for personal interests.The reference has been filed after scrutiny of 30 years and on the basis of concrete evidence.The Accountability Court has issued notices to the accused persons as per law.Chagai Hills Exploration Joint Venture agreement was signed in 1993 between the Balochistan Development Authority and Australian company Broken Hill Proprietary.The BDA gave illegal benefits to Australian Company.Mining rules were illegally amended to strengthen the terms of agreement. Balochistan Mining Concession Rules were illegally amended to strengthen the terms of this agreement, which was against national interest, by repeatedly entering into illegal sub-agreements and introducing a new company called Tethyan Copper Company (TCC).Serious irregularities were committed by officials of the Revenue Department in the allotment of land and other matters. The accused confessed taking financial benefits.The records and statements of witnesses had revealed that the TCC operatives were found to be involved in bribing government employees and illegally gaining benefits.Due to these corrupt elements, the Reko Diq project, which was supposed to earn billions of rupees for the province, could not yield desired financial results.During the investigation spanning years, various government departments were scrutinized. Overseas suspects were repeatedly summoned for questioning.The accused sitting abroad were summoned several times to record their statements.The NAB team led by DG NAB Operation, DG NAB, Balochistan has resolved the most ticklish and huge corruption white collar crimes and filed reference against 26 persons of government of Balochistan after approval of Chairman Javed Iqbal while law will take its course.QUETTA: A single bench of the Balochistan High Court (BHC) on Friday granted bail before arrest to four former officials of the provincial government nominated in the Reko Diq copper-cum-gold project reference for their alleged involvement in causing loss of billions of rupees to the exchequer.Chief Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail heard pre-arrest bail applications filed by retired Captain Fareeduddin Ahmedzai, Shahbaz Khan Mandokhail, Bari Dad and Mohammad Tahir through their lawyer Wali Khan Nasar and granted bail before arrest to the four applicants. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday had filed the reference against 25 suspects in the Accountability Court of Quetta. Its judge Munawar Ahmed Shahwani had admitted the reference for hearing on Thursday and ordered the 25 suspects to appear before the court on Nov 18.According to the NAB authorities, contrary to national interests, the mining concession rules were amended to provide benefits to the Tethyan Copper Company (TCC). Through sub-agreements, the former government officials nominated in the reference provided benefit of billions of rupees to the TCC. The officials of the revenue department also provided benefits to the company in terms of land allotments to get personal benefits.