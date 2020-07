NAB discovers assets worth billions of ex-chairman FCS Nisar Morai

According to sources, the NAB authorities have discovered assets of Nisar Morai worth billions. “He also has a share in a sugar mill,” they said adding that millions of rupees have been transferred from Pangrio Sugar Mills to the accounts of Nisar Morai and his family members.

The NAB had already discovered his illegal assets in Hyderabad and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Morai, along with others, accused of misusing authority, embezzlement of funds, illegal appointments and awarding fake contracts during 2014-15, causing a loss of over Rs 343 million to the national exchequer in the FCS corruption reference filed in January 2018.

“Morai is said to be a close ally of former president Asif Ali Zardari,” sources said.



