NAB decides to call watch buyer to testify in Toshakhana reference Shahzad Akbar, Farah Gogi will also be included in the investigation

In this regard, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has decided to expand its investigation into the Toshakhana reference.The bureau said that it would ask the buyer, Dubai-based Umer Farooq Zahoor, to come and testify.NAB is further considering calling Mirza Shehzad Akbar, who first reached out to Zahoor, and Farah Gujjar, who is accused of taking the watch to Zahoor and taking cash against it from him.The anti-graft body will also review records of the Toshakhana to determine when the watch was taken and sold and when money against it was deposited in the exchequer and how much.At this stage, the purpose is to ascertain the facts of the matter.At a later stage in the investigation, NAB may consider summoning Imran Khan as well.