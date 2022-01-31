NAB court acquitted 16 accused including PML-N leader Engineer Raja Qamar ul Islam.

muhammadhafeezmalik
An accountability court Monday acquitted 16 accused including Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) PML-N leader Engineer Raja Qamar ul Islam.
NAB arrested Islam one day after he was awarded ticket by PML-N for the general election 2018 against Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, disgruntled leader of the party, from NA-59, even though NAB gave clean chit to him just a few days earlier. he was released from jail after 08 months on bail.
The case was that the successful bidder was asked by CM to reduce the prices further and with the savings money more filtration plants were purchased which was a violation of the rules i.e. tender for 84 filtration plants was published but 116 filtration plants were installed with the same money!! These filtration plants were in installed Bahwalpur and the successful bidder also provided solar plants to run four filtration plants. According to NAB it was the proof that the project was given at exorbitant price and later more filtration plants were added which were not part of the tender. The company, KASB pumps, lawyer said that they provided extra filtration plants and solar panels without any cost and landed.
The NAB had filed reference against 20 persons, including former director Saaf Pani Company Engineer Qamar-ul-Islam and former CEO Waseem Ajmal, accused of awarding contracts at exorbitant rates causing a loss of Rs345.282 million to the national kitty. PSPC Chief Technical Officer, Dr Zaheer-ud-Din, Chief Procurement Officer Nasir Qadir Badhal, Consultant Engineer Saleem Akhtar and Managing Director, KSB Pumps, Muhammad Masud Akhter, Deputy Secretary, Housing, Khalid Nadeem Bukhari, Raja Qamar-ul-Islam, former Deputy Secretary Zahoor Ahmed Dogar, ex-Chief Resident Engineer Maj (retd) Adnan Aftab Khan, Resident Engineer Syed Masoud-ul-Hassan Kazmi, Resident Engineer Moeen-ud-Din and Resident Engr Younas were also nominated in the reference.
AC acquits 16 in Saaf Pani Company case
