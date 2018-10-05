NAB arrests Shehbaz Sharif in money laundering case

LAHORE – National Accountability Bureau (NAB) team has arrested President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif in money laundering case.

According to details, NAB arrested the PML-N leader after Lahore High Court (LHC) rejected his bail plea.



A two-member bench of the Lahore High Court comprising Justice Sardar Ahmed Naeem and Justice Farooq Haider heard the plea, during which Shehbaz Sharif’s lawyer gave their arguments. The local administration has also ensured stringent security arrangements to avoid any untoward incident.



Previously, LHC had extended interim bail of Shehbaz Sharif till September 28 in money laundering case and assets beyond means case.



On June 1, Shehbaz Sharif had filed a bail plea in LHC to avoid arrest in assets beyond means and money laundering cases. The opposition leader, in his plea, took the stance that NAB might arrest him in a pending inquiry.



The anti-corruption watchdog had prepared the case with malicious intentions as he has been declaring his assets regularly, Shehbaz stated.