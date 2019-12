Narowal: NAB has arrested senior leader of PML-N Ahsan Iqbal in Narowal Sports City Project case. Narowal: NAB has arrested senior leader of PML-N Ahsan Iqbal in Narowal Sports City Project case.

According to details, he was arrested in NAB Rawalpindi’s office where he was present for investigations.



The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi had seized the Narowal Sports City project’s record as investigation against Ahsan Iqbal has been sped up.



According to details, NAB had conducted a raid in Narowal to confiscate the record.