NA Speaker to send reference to ECP against Imran in Tosha Khana scandal

The argument used by govt to disqualify IK in Tosha Khana reference to ECP is that he hid ALL assets sold from Tosha Khana in his statement of liabilities and assets given under oath to Election Commission annually. He is legally obliged to do this. Another clear DQ under 62(1). He declared the money only after all information come to public domain and hid the money for two years by submitting false affidavits.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1555117021091844097



www.24newshd.tv

NA speaker to send reference to ECP against Imran in Tosha Khana scandal

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf decided Thursday to send a reference to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) soon for the disqualification
This is for all those who were asking to make a reference against Imran Khan
 
