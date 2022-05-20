NA speaker declares PTI MNA Raja Riaz new leader of Opposition

NA Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf declares Raja Riaz Ahmad the new leader of Opposition after getting support from 16 MNAs.

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf on Friday declared PTI MNA Raja Riaz Ahmad as the new leader of the Opposition after getting support from 16 MNAs.“Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf declares Raja Riaz Ahmad, MNA as the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly of Pakistan under Rule 39 of the Rules of Procedures and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly,” the National Assembly announced on its Twitter account.Along with the statement, the NA also shared a video of the speaker declaring Riaz as the new leader of the Opposition.Speaker Ashraf said that it was announced in the House that any Opposition lawmaker wishing to become the leader of the Opposition could show their strength and submit the relevant MNAs' signatures to his office.He added that Opposition MNAs interested in becoming the Opposition leader were given time till 3pm to submit their papers with the signatures of supporting lawmakers.The speaker said that the verification of the signatures was done by 4pm, adding that Ghous Bux Khan Mahar, Raja Riaz, and Hussain Elahi had submitted their nomination papers for the post.Speaker Ashraf said that Elahi had withdrawn in favour of Mahar, however, despite getting his support he could only gather support from six MNAs.“Therefore, I declare Raja Riaz as leader of Opposition,” said Ashraf.