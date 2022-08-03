What's new

NA Speaker de-seats 4 PTI MNAs over 40-day absence

NA Speaker de-seats 4 PTI MNAs over 40-day absence​


Speaker says de-seated members neither resigned nor submitted a leave application

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Tuesday de-seated four PTI MNAs for their 40 days absence without submitting any leave application.


“The de-seated members neither resigned nor submitted a leave application,” said the National Assembly Speaker. The resignations of 11 PTI MNAs had also been accepted recently by the chair.


The four MNAs de-seated by National Assembly Speaker include Saleh Muhammad Khan, Ghulam Muhammad Lali, Mian Muhammad Soomro and Ghulam Bibi Bharwana. Resignations of 116 PTI MNAs including PTI Chairman Imran Khan are still pending with the National Assembly Secretariat. The notification of accepted resignations has been referred to the Election Commission of Pakistan [ECP] by the National Assembly Secretariat. The National Assembly Secretariat, around a month before, had dispatched letters to 131 PTI MNAs to appear individually before the Speaker for verification of their resignations but no MNA from PTI turned up.

 

