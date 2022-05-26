What's new

NA rolls back electronic, overseas voting amendments made by PTI

The National Assembly of Pakistan on Thursday approved fresh amendments to the Elections Act 2017.

The bill passed by the lower house of the parliament has rolled back the changes made by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for electronic voting and voting right to the overseas Pakistanis in the next general polls.

Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar said that the bill was of immense significance.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had made several amendments to the Election Act, 2017 but several political parties have reservations on the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs).

A bill for amendments in National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws has also been tabled in the assembly.
There we go. Electoral Reforms completed. Now can we have the election announcement!
 
congratulations to all Pakistanis

Now time to roll back the nationality of overseas Pakistanis

They are a significant threat to Pakistan's sovereignty.

First step in the right direction, now time to rename

Sooba Punjab to Sooba Nawaz
Suba Sindh to Sooba Bhutto
Suba KPK was renamed in 2008 so it's Ok
Suba Balochistan to Suba PDM

PS: If more provinces are needed in Punjab then we have Sooba Shehbaz and Sooba Hamza etc

Finally announce the election date as your electoral reforms are done
 
Suba Fazlu or Suba Wali is better, no?

Besharmo, kuch to banda sharam karay.

Our sell out media, inhain bhi ghairat nhn ati, jab in kay samnay the likes of Bilawal and others say 'electoral reforms' and these numbnuts just sit in front and nod and smile? Poocha na in say kaunsay reforms?

The EVM and overseas vote was even known by PTI that it cannot be used in 2023 but would be used in 2028. In ko abhi say, 6 saal pehle say Imran Khan ka dar hai keh kaheen us election main bhi yeh istimal na ho?

In ka bas chalay yeh badshahat lay ayen mulk main.

EVM is such an important tool to be used, and the objections raised by these BCom pass fools are so laughable.

Kanjar sab kay sab.

Now, the chance just increased 10 folds after yesterday.
 
This is horse shit. Election should not have been the only demand from IK, he should have asked to stop this imported government from bringing change in laws as well. EVM nahi to phir khuli dhandli ho gi, phir harna wala bakwas kera ga mera saath dhandli ho gai, phir aik naya drama shuro ho jai ga. Yeh bakwas kab tak chalti raha gi.
 
Overseas Pakistanis are being treat like Dalits.

Mariyam used to b*tch about votes of overseas k unhe haq do ab wohi Mariyam chup he overseas Pakistanio dalito ki tarha uski party or uske Bahi Bilawal ki party treat kar rehi he.


Sharam to ati hogi usse ?

1 week ki deadline he na kar k dekh lo.
 
As it’s evident out of all political parties only PTI is concerned about EVM’s which clearly indicates IK planned rig elections through EVM’s.

I am overseas Pakistani myself, if i am not given right to vote, i will comeback and cast my vote in my constituency NA-55 close to GHQ. Problem solved yayyy!! :cheers:
 
Yes, because rest of the 12 parties cannot win without rigging hence they are afraid of EVM, Patwari
 
NA passes bill abolishing use of EVMs in election​

Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar speaks at NA session. — Twitter
Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar speaks at NA session. — Twitter

  • Law minister says holding polls using EVMs in a single day "impossible".
  • Dismisses impression that amendment is aimed at depriving expats of their right to vote.
  • Says government does not believe in snatching expats' right to vote.
ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly on Thursday passed a bill to abolish the former government's election reforms giving expats the right to vote through I-Voting and electronic voting machines (EVMs).
The development came during the Parliament meeting convened by President Arif Alvi to deliberate over the current economic situation of the country.
The Election Amendment Bill 2022 was introduced in the National Assembly. The bill was introduced by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Murtaza Javed Abbasi.
The National Assembly had bulldozed legislation for use of EVMs through passage of a bill on November 17, 2021, giving overseas Pakistanis the right to vote in general elections through a voting device introduced by the PTI government.
Speaking at the NA session, Federal Minister of Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar said that holding polls using EVMs in a single day is "impossible".
He said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had also expressed its inability to hold elections through I-Voting and EVMs in a short span of time and without proper homework.
He said two amendments are being brought to revive the Elections Act 2017, enabling the ECP to ensure free, fair, and transparent elections.
The minister dismissed the impression that the amendment is aimed at depriving overseas Pakistanis of their right to vote.
He said overseas Pakistanis are a precious asset of the country and the government does not believe in snatching their right to vote.
Regarding the use of EVMs, the law minister said they are not against the use of technology, but they have concerns about misuse of technology as the Results Transmission System (RTS) had failed in the 2018 elections to favour a particular political party.
Meanwhile, a motion to suspend the rule of sending Election Act Amendment Bill 2022 to the Standing Committee was also passed.
www.geo.tv

NA passes bill abolishing use of EVMs in election

PTI govt gave expats right to vote through amendment in Election Act 2017; Law minister says holding polls using EVMs in a single day impossible
www.geo.tv www.geo.tv
 

