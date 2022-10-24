What's new

NA passes unanimous resolution condemning Arshad Sharif’s assassination

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
12,751
20
27,276
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
1666634193386.png

The National Assembly on Monday passed a unanimous resolution, condemning the assassination of renowned journalist Arshad Sharif in Kenya.

The resolution was moved by Federal Minister Shazia Marri. The resolution said, “This House condemns the brutal killing of the senior journalist and also demands an impartial investigation into the incident, the House also prays for Arshad Sharif s forgiveness and elevation of ran”.

The lawmakers in the National Assembly condemned the killing of journalist,anchor person Arshad Sharif and demanded for fair investigation into the incident.

Speaking on the floor of the National Assembly, MMAP lawmaker Salah Uddin Ayubi condemned the killing of journalist Ashrad Sharif in Kenya and condoled the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss. He demanded an investigation into this incident.

Javeria Zafar also condemned the killing of journalist Arshad Sharif and appealed the people especially social media users to avoid speculations on the issue. She said that fair investigations should be ensured in the case.

MNA Nisar Ahmed Cheema said that the killing of a renowned journalist was a tragic incident and demanded a fair investigation into the incident.

He also congratulated two new MNAs who took oath over winning by-elections in Multan and Karachi.

Cheema said that Yusuf Raza Gilani was known as a decent politician and his son Ali Musa Gilani would follow his father in politics.

He said that Abdul Hakeem Baloch was a seasoned politician and the members of the house welcomed him in the lower house.

He said all rehabilitation in flood-hit areas should be the priority of provincial and federal governments and all politicians should play their role in that regard.

MNA, Jamal Uddin also congratulated two MNAs who took the oath and condemned the killing of journalist Arshad Sharif.

Muttahida Quami Movement Pakistan, Kishwer Zehra strongly condemned the killing of Arashd Sharif and demanded the government to conduct a transparent investigation into the case.

Pakistan People Party Parliament MNA Nawabzada Iftikhar Ahmad Khan congratulated the newly elected member of the Pakistan people’s party.

He also felicitated the Hindu Community in the country on their religious festival of ‘Diwali’.

He also demanded a fair investigation into the Arahsa Sharif’s murder.

On the eve of 75th foundation day of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), he said the people of Jammu and Kashmir would get their right to self-determination soon for which they had been striving for past years.

He expressed complete solidarity with the people of illegally Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and said the people of Pakistan were supporting firmly Kashmiri brethren in their struggle for their just cause.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Muhammad Afzal Khan Dhandla also condemned the killing of Arshad Sharif and demanded the government to unearth the truth behind this incident.

He also congratulated the two newly elected members of the house.

PML-N Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh expressed deep grief and shock over the tragic death of journalist Arshad Sharif.

He also congratulated the Pakistan People’s Party for winning MNA seats in the by-election.

PML-N MNA Chaudhry Mahmood Bashir Virk condemned the malicious campaign against the Pakistan armed forces and urged the government to take action against them.
dunyanews.tv

NA passes unanimous resolution condemning Arshad Sharif’s assassination

NA passes unanimous resolution condemning Arshad Sharif’s assassination
dunyanews.tv dunyanews.tv
 
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
12,751
20
27,276
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom

Pakistan seeks ‘proper’ investigations into Arshad Sharif’s murder in Kenya

Bilawal condemns 'inappropriate' sloganeering against army at Lahore conference
<p>PHOTO: ONLINE/FILE</p>

PHOTO: ONLINE/FILE
Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday said that Pakistan has raised the matter of journalist Arshad Sharif’s murder with the Kenyan leadership and that Islamabad looks forward to a ‘proper’ investigation into the matter.
He was speaking to the media in the corridors of the National Assembly after speaking on the floor of the lower house of Parliament.
“PM Shehbaz Sharif has requested the president of Kenya to conduct an inquiry, and the Pakistani embassy in Kenya has been looking into the matter,” the foreign minister said.

Bilawal went on to condemn the murder of the senior journalist.
“We would be looking forward to a proper investigation,” he added.
Arshad Sharif was shot in the head by police after he and his driver allegedly breached a roadblock set up to check motor vehicles along the highway, Kenyan local media claimed.
On Monday, Sharif’s wife, Javeria Siddique, confirmed the journalist was killed in Kenya through a tweet.
Following his wife’s statement, the foreign office said they contacted Kenyan authorities over the matter.
According to the Kenyan news website The Star, a senior Pakistani journalist was killed on Sunday night along the Nairobi-Magadi highway in what the police termed a case of mistaken identity.

Inappropriate slogans​

During his talk, Bilawal also addressed the sloganeering during his speech at the fourth annual Asma Jahangir Conference in Lahore on Sunday.
As he rose to deliver his speech at the conference in Lahore the other day, slogans against the military rang out from a group of protesters. The protesters also demanded that Bilawal release North Waziristan MNA Ali Wazir, who has been held captive in prisons in Sindh.
In his comments to the media, Bilawal expressed his displeasure over the slogans raised in the conference against the country’s security forces and termed them as appropriate.
www.samaaenglish.tv

Pakistan seeks ‘proper’ investigations into Arshad Sharif’s murder in Kenya

Bilawal condemns 'inappropriate' sloganeering against army at Lahore conference
www.samaaenglish.tv
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Arshad Sharif killing: PM talks to Kenyan president, urges unbiased probe
2
Replies
17
Views
104
Solidify
S
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Deeply saddened by Arshad Sharif's death in Kenya: ISPR
2
Replies
25
Views
212
HRK
HRK
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
ARY News ‘parts ways’ with journalist Arshad Sharif
Replies
10
Views
378
Olympus81
O
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FM Bilawal regrets his statement, says it was not in line with his position
Replies
3
Views
62
ghazi52
ghazi52
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
NA passes unanimous resolution over judicial reforms
2
Replies
15
Views
550
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom