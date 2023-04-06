NA passes resolution rejecting SC’s Punjab elections ruling, urges PM to not obey it

it seems army wants to escalate the situation . They don’t think Khan and the people are willing to go all out.



Violence is the last option but if it comes to that, what are we looking at?



Protest will lead to tear gas which will escalate things since there is no constitution.



Call everyone to Pindi? Or protest infront of every corp commander house? What do you guys think will be the turning point? Awam taking pictures inside corp commander or GHQ?