NA passes resolution rejecting SC's Punjab elections ruling, urges PM to not obey it

Nov 16, 2022
Published April 6, 2023
Updated 4 minutes ago

MNA Khalid Magsi reading out the resolution in the National Assembly on Thursday.—Screengrab from PTV Parliament

The National Assembly on Thursday passed a resolution rejecting the decision of a three-member bench of the Supreme Court in the Punjab elections delay case.

On April 4, the apex court quashed the ECP’s decision to delay the elections in the province from April 30 to October 8, ruling the move was “unconstitutional, without lawful authority or jurisdiction, void ab-initio, [and] of no legal effect”.

Yesterday, the Prime Minister described the decision, in a cabinet meeting, as a “mockery of the Constitution and law” and said it could not be implemented.

That viewpoint reverberated in the National Assembly today, which not only passed a resolution against the Supreme Court’s April 4 ruling, but also urged the prime minister not to abide by the ruling.

The resolution was moved by Balochistan Awami Party legislator Khalid Magsi, who read it out on the floor of the house.

The prime minister briefly attended the proceedings and left shortly after the resolution was passed.
 
Zhukov

Zhukov

Ok then we public should also reject legal tender of Pak rupee. Next time go to market buy buckload of fruits and then start pretesting that you dont accept the law of settling payments in Pak Rupee. Set the value of products yourself and insist on paying in trade off against your pair of socks.

What a bunch of jokers these people are. They want to push the country into civil war.
Its very clear what the vision is.Army just dont want to get challenged by a civilian. And these parties in PDM ketchup are all regional parties. They will not mind a breakup of Pakistan. Everyone will hold on to his province and rule it.
Merriage of convinience between PDM and Army. Either outcome one party will benefit.
 
ziaulislam

ziaulislam

Strategy&Tactics said:


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1643923873891762176

Had this been PTI every member would have been disqualified for contempt of court

But maryum Nawaz is special since she has done so many face lifts surgeries and breasts augmentation
 
koolio

koolio

Contempt of court proceedings will follow, these haram khors know any elections is thier worst nightmare.
 
villageidiot

villageidiot

Strategy&Tactics said:


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1643923873891762176

Curious if the Hon'ble opposition leader Mr. Raja Riaz voted for or against. :D

They want to deny election as their best case scenario and attain siyasi shahadat via contempt of court proceedings as their worst case.
 
villageidiot

villageidiot

Zhukov said:
Ok then we public should also reject legal tender of Pak rupee. Next time go to market buy buckload of fruits and then start pretesting that you dont accept the law of settling payments in Pak Rupee. Set the value of products yourself and insist on paying in trade off against your pair of socks.

What a bunch of jokers these people are. They want to push the country into civil war.
Its very clear what the vision is.Army just dont want to get challenged by a civilian. And these parties in PDM ketchup are all regional parties. They will not mind a breakup of Pakistan. Everyone will hold on to his province and rule it.
Merriage of convinience between PDM and Army. Either outcome one party will benefit.
Click to expand...
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1643929486751145984
 
VCheng

VCheng

Strategy&Tactics said:
The National Assembly on Thursday passed a resolution rejecting the decision of a three-member bench of the Supreme Court in the Punjab elections delay case.
Click to expand...

This is absolutely idiotic and a mockery of the rule of law. One cannot pick and choose what decisions of the highest court in the land are to be obeyed and which ones are not, based on whether one agrees with them or not. Such stupid acts must be deplored and reverted.
 

