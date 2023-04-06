NA passes resolution rejecting SC’s Punjab elections ruling, urges PM to not obey it

Strategy&Tactics
MNA Khalid Magsi reading out the resolution in the National Assembly on Thursday.—Screengrab from PTV Parliament
The National Assembly on Thursday passed a resolution rejecting the decision of a three-member bench of the Supreme Court in the Punjab elections delay case.
On April 4, the apex court quashed the ECP’s decision to delay the elections in the province from April 30 to October 8, ruling the move was “unconstitutional, without lawful authority or jurisdiction, void ab-initio, [and] of no legal effect”.
Yesterday, the Prime Minister described the decision, in a cabinet meeting, as a “mockery of the Constitution and law” and said it could not be implemented.
That viewpoint reverberated in the National Assembly today, which not only passed a resolution against the Supreme Court’s April 4 ruling, but also urged the prime minister not to abide by the ruling.
The resolution was moved by Balochistan Awami Party legislator Khalid Magsi, who read it out on the floor of the house.
The prime minister briefly attended the proceedings and left shortly after the resolution was passed.