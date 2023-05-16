What's new

NA passes Contempt of Parliament Bill with majority vote

muhammadhafeezmalik

muhammadhafeezmalik

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 21, 2015
4,587
-17
3,968
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

NA passes Contempt of Parliament Bill with majority vote

https://arynews.tv/na-passes-contempt-parliament-bill-majority-vote/

The National Assembly on Tuesday passed the Contempt of Parliament Bill 2023 with majority vote, ARY News reported.

The treasury and the opposition in the National Assembly joined ranks on Tuesday to prevent the contempt of parliament through legislation proposed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) member Rana Qasim Noon.
During the session, chaired by Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Noon moved ‘The Contempt of Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) Bill 2023’, aimed at punishing those involved in the contempt of parliament or a committee or breach of privilege of a house or a member.
The government and opposition members, including Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar, opposed the immediate approval of the bill and asked the chair to send it to the Standing Committee to Law and Justice for further deliberations.

Key highlights from the Contempt of Parliament Act 2023.

- A person commits contempt if he/she willfully fails to obey any order or direction of the House or a Committee. Refuses to give any evidence before a committee or fails to provide any documents, among other things.
- Once a person if charged with contempt, a Committee will be formed by the Speaker consisting of 24 members from the treasury and opposition, with equal representation from both houses. No one will be allowed to appear before the committee with a legal practitioner.

- The chairperson of the Committee can summon any person to give evidence or documents.

- If the person summoned does not appear, the chairperson may issue a warrant for his/her appearance through police.

- Punishment maybe extend up to six months imprisonment or fine or both.

- An appeal can be filed within 30 days before a joint sitting.

arynews.tv

NA passes Contempt of Parliament Bill with majority vote

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly on Tuesday passed the Contempt of Parliament Bill 2023 with majority vote, ARY News reported. The bill was introduced in
arynews.tv arynews.tv
 
Last edited:
El Observer

El Observer

FULL MEMBER
Mar 5, 2019
253
0
482
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
dJPjLQcTBrg9gwGSMFoBHnBPQVNhQmV-cqGIhbXv3Hc.jpg
 
Jazzbot

Jazzbot

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 27, 2010
9,959
14
24,502
Country
Pakistan
Location
Bahrain
muhammadhafeezmalik said:

NA passes Contempt of Parliament Bill with majority vote

https://arynews.tv/na-passes-contempt-parliament-bill-majority-vote/

The National Assembly on Tuesday passed the Contempt of Parliament Bill 2023 with majority vote, ARY News reported.

The treasury and the opposition in the National Assembly joined ranks on Tuesday to prevent the contempt of parliament through legislation proposed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) member Rana Qasim Noon.
During the session, chaired by Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Noon moved ‘The Contempt of Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) Bill 2023’, aimed at punishing those involved in the contempt of parliament or a committee or breach of privilege of a house or a member.
The government and opposition members, including Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar, opposed the immediate approval of the bill and asked the chair to send it to the Standing Committee to Law and Justice for further deliberations.

Key highlights from the Contempt of Parliament Act 2023.

- A person commits contempt if he/she willfully fails to obey any order or direction of the House or a Committee. Refuses to give any evidence before a committee or fails to provide any documents, among other things.
- Once a person if charged with contempt, a Committee will be formed by the Speaker consisting of 24 members from the treasury and opposition, with equal representation from both houses. No one will be allowed to appear before the committee with a legal practitioner.

- The chairperson of the Committee can summon any person to give evidence or documents.

- If the person summoned does not appear, the chairperson may issue a warrant for his/her appearance through police.

- Punishment maybe extend up to six months imprisonment or fine or both.

- An appeal can be filed within 30 days before a joint sitting.

arynews.tv

NA passes Contempt of Parliament Bill with majority vote

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly on Tuesday passed the Contempt of Parliament Bill 2023 with majority vote, ARY News reported. The bill was introduced in
arynews.tv arynews.tv
Click to expand...



Pass another bill and give chief justice's powers to the so called chairperson of the Committee and voila, no need of courts anymore :hitwall:

muhammadhafeezmalik said:
They are representatives of public, ,monkeys will be represented by monkeys only.
Click to expand...


Exactly, the current representatives are representing PDM - voted by their supporters.
 
HAIDER

HAIDER

ELITE MEMBER
May 21, 2006
31,896
14
32,893
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
muhammadhafeezmalik said:

NA passes Contempt of Parliament Bill with majority vote

https://arynews.tv/na-passes-contempt-parliament-bill-majority-vote/

The National Assembly on Tuesday passed the Contempt of Parliament Bill 2023 with majority vote, ARY News reported.

The treasury and the opposition in the National Assembly joined ranks on Tuesday to prevent the contempt of parliament through legislation proposed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) member Rana Qasim Noon.
During the session, chaired by Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Noon moved ‘The Contempt of Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) Bill 2023’, aimed at punishing those involved in the contempt of parliament or a committee or breach of privilege of a house or a member.
The government and opposition members, including Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar, opposed the immediate approval of the bill and asked the chair to send it to the Standing Committee to Law and Justice for further deliberations.

Key highlights from the Contempt of Parliament Act 2023.

- A person commits contempt if he/she willfully fails to obey any order or direction of the House or a Committee. Refuses to give any evidence before a committee or fails to provide any documents, among other things.
- Once a person if charged with contempt, a Committee will be formed by the Speaker consisting of 24 members from the treasury and opposition, with equal representation from both houses. No one will be allowed to appear before the committee with a legal practitioner.

- The chairperson of the Committee can summon any person to give evidence or documents.

- If the person summoned does not appear, the chairperson may issue a warrant for his/her appearance through police.

- Punishment maybe extend up to six months imprisonment or fine or both.

- An appeal can be filed within 30 days before a joint sitting.

arynews.tv

NA passes Contempt of Parliament Bill with majority vote

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly on Tuesday passed the Contempt of Parliament Bill 2023 with majority vote, ARY News reported. The bill was introduced in
arynews.tv arynews.tv
Click to expand...
Mark my words ..after a few months and years... the same bullet will hit those who passed this new black law. Law of jungle
 
muhammadhafeezmalik

muhammadhafeezmalik

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 21, 2015
4,587
-17
3,968
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
ghazi52 said:
.,.,.
d67cbe8281c92d04c3ea2d72741d027b.jpg
Click to expand...

جان دینے کی باری آئی تو وہ بالٹی سر پر رکھ نکلنے لگا ، اور اپنے ورکروں کی جان کو اپنے لئے خطرے میں ڈالنے لگ گیا
FuuVc4NagAYG_5E.jpg

جبکہ دوسرا آج بھی کے پی کی عوام کی ضروریات کیلئے فکرمند ہے
He reviws the flour situation in KP every fourth day, unlike Niazi who made prominses and forget them next day, remember Sahiwal incident

16 May
www.nation.com.pk

PM orders to pace up flour supply to KP

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday directed to pace up the supply of wheat flour from Punjab to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to end the crisis of commodity in the
www.nation.com.pk www.nation.com.pk

13 May

PM calls for measures to control wheat, flour prices in KP

Directs authorities to increase supply from Punjab provinceOrders strict action against hoarders to ensure hassle-free flour supply to publicLAHORE: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on S
www.pakistantoday.com.pk www.pakistantoday.com.pk

10 May
tribune.com.pk

PM orders steps to mitigate K-P flour crisis | The Express Tribune

Caretaker CM asks Punjab to end check posts at provincial entry points
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk

1684300780384.png


LE EXEMPLARY PUNISHMENT

1684301198105.png

 
Last edited:
muhammadhafeezmalik

muhammadhafeezmalik

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 21, 2015
4,587
-17
3,968
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
HAIDER said:
Mark my words ..after a few months and years... the same bullet will hit those who passed this new black law. Law of jungle
Click to expand...

The law was always there, they have just added the punishment, this is not for for them who criticise the Parliament, many parliamentary committees can't function properly because bureaucracy does not provide the required documents and policy implementation. Many of them does not bother to attend the proceedings of parliamentary committees. NAB and Sc are some examples.
 
HAIDER

HAIDER

ELITE MEMBER
May 21, 2006
31,896
14
32,893
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
muhammadhafeezmalik said:
The law was always there, they have just added the punishment, this is not for for them who criticise the Parliament, many parliamentary committees can't function properly because bureaucracy does not provide the required documents and policy implementation. Many of them does not bother to attend the proceedings of parliamentary committees. NAB and Sc are some examples.
Click to expand...
No, that law is totally new and hopefully senate strike down. This is same as judge jury and executioner. Only purpose bypass Judicial system of Pakistan. This is domain war started and totally destructive for this country .............Good luck and congrats on this black law.
Go read the bill.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
NA panel gives go-ahead to move 'contempt of parliament bill'
Replies
0
Views
105
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
‘Supreme Court commits Contempt of Parliament’: Bilawal Bhutto
2
Replies
22
Views
1K
Neelo
Neelo
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Parliament will not tolerate any ‘judicial trespassing’: Khawaja Asif
Replies
0
Views
156
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
HAIDER
After the failure of money bill, PM has to take a vote of confidence from parliament.
Replies
13
Views
357
Babaasif
B
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
NA speaker to pen letter to CJP after MNAs stress parliament’s supremacy
Replies
5
Views
161
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom