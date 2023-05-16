NA passes Contempt of Parliament Bill with majority vote ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly on Tuesday passed the Contempt of Parliament Bill 2023 with majority vote, ARY News reported. The bill was introduced in

The National Assembly on Tuesday passed the Contempt of Parliament Bill 2023 with majority vote, ARY News reported.The treasury and the opposition in the National Assembly joined ranks on Tuesday to prevent the contempt of parliament through legislation proposed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) member Rana Qasim Noon.During the session, chaired by Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Noon moved ‘The Contempt of Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) Bill 2023’, aimed at punishing those involved in the contempt of parliament or a committee or breach of privilege of a house or a member.The government and opposition members, including Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar, opposed the immediate approval of the bill and asked the chair to send it to the Standing Committee to Law and Justice for further deliberations.Key highlights from the Contempt of Parliament Act 2023.- A person commits contempt if he/she willfully fails to obey any order or direction of the House or a Committee. Refuses to give any evidence before a committee or fails to provide any documents, among other things.- Once a person if charged with contempt, a Committee will be formed by the Speaker consisting of 24 members from the treasury and opposition, with equal representation from both houses. No one will be allowed to appear before the committee with a legal practitioner.- The chairperson of the Committee can summon any person to give evidence or documents.- If the person summoned does not appear, the chairperson may issue a warrant for his/her appearance through police.- Punishment maybe extend up to six months imprisonment or fine or both.- An appeal can be filed within 30 days before a joint sitting.