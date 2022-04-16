NA deputy speaker Qasim Khan Suri resigns from post

Ghazwa-e-Hind
Qasim Suri resigned as deputy speaker of the National Assembly on Saturday, less than an hour before a session of the house where voting on a no-trust motion against him was to take place.
Sharing a copy of his resignation on Twitter, Suri said his move signified his association with the vision of his party, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), and democracy.
"We will never compromise on Pakistan's sovereignty and integrity. We will fight for the country's interests and independence. We will go to any length to protect Pakistan," he tweeted.
