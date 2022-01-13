What's new

NA body summons former CJ Saqib Nisar again

The National Assembly's Standing Committee for Information has summoned the former chief justice Saqib Nisar once again to justify his position regarding his alleged statement about former premier Nawaz Sharif and his daughter.

An audio clip allegedly featuring Nisar's voice had surfaced last year, in which a man could be heard purportedly telling another person that former prime minister "Nawaz Sharif and his daughter, PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz, would have to be punished to make way for [Prime Minister] Imran Khan in politics."

The NA body once again issued a notice to Nisar to appear before the committee, while ex CJ Gilgit Baltistan Rana Shamim has also been summoned to attend the meeting.

The committee has submitted a requisition in the secretariat for the meeting.

Chairman of the committee Javed Latif has also directed former PTI leader Javed Hashmi to provide details of statements he issued regarding the "removal of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif from the premiership," "paving the way for Imran Khan to Prime Minister House," and "Nisar’s role in removing Nawaz Sharif."

The committee further called for senior journalist and editor investigation of The News, Ansar Abbasi, analyst Hassan Nisar, and chairman Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) to attend the next meeting.

NA committee has also taken notice of Hassan Nisar’s statement regarding democracy.

It is pertinent to mention here that the NA standing committee had summoned Nisar and Shamim on December 29.

In November, Shamim had alleged that Nisar had given instructions to keep Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz in jail until the end of general elections in 2018.

and this committee members are below .

Mian Javed Latif a slave which already booked for treason
Usman Khan Tarakai a lota whom was in almost every party
nisar khan a lota from jammat e islami now in PTI
Marriyum Aurangzeb a maid of nawaz family
naz baloch of PPP which have great history
maiza hameed whom videos are still on social media
nafisa shah whom have anti corruption team scandal



wow what a people :lol: if this committee call my dog he will never bother to go
 
Where are the videos? Show evidence with link to HD quality vides please.
 
