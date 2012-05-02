NA body decides to carry out post- legislative scrutiny of cyber laws

The rise in fake IDs has become a challenge, said additional director Cyber Crimes Wing, adding that cyber crimes went up 120 percent this year. Efforts are underway to make cyberspace safer for users, he added.



Around 19,000 complaints of fake IDs were received last year. More than 45,000 complaints have been received in the first nine months of this year, said Abdul Qadir Qamar, additional director, adding that Pakistan's lack of legal cooperation agreement with social media platforms was also a major hurdle in that regard as social media platforms were out of the country.

