NA body decides to carry out post- legislative scrutiny of cyber laws
Tahir Amin Updated 11 Sep 2020
ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication has decided to carry out post legislative scrutiny of laws related to cyber crimes in the wake of increasing magnitude of the cyber crimes i.e. by 120 percent and the shortcomings / handicaps in the legal mechanism to address those complaints.
The Committee that met under the chairmanship Ali Khan Jadoon observed that the laws needed to be reviewed. The issue of fake IDs on social media was raised in the meeting by MNA Gohar Ali.
The rise in fake IDs has become a challenge, said additional director Cyber Crimes Wing, adding that cyber crimes went up 120 percent this year. Efforts are underway to make cyberspace safer for users, he added.
Around 19,000 complaints of fake IDs were received last year. More than 45,000 complaints have been received in the first nine months of this year, said Abdul Qadir Qamar, additional director, adding that Pakistan's lack of legal cooperation agreement with social media platforms was also a major hurdle in that regard as social media platforms were out of the country.
Some members of the committee observed that the FIA had failed to curb cyber crimes where women were the biggest victims of cyber crime. Naz Baloch said the FIA did not have a female investigation officer.
Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) chairman Amir Azeem Bajwa, while briefing the committee said social media rules had not been notified by the Cabinet so far. Once the rules are notified, all social media companies will be required to open offices in Pakistan, said Bajwa, adding that social media companies also have to nominate their representatives in Pakistan. Notification of social media rules will solve many problems related to social media, he added.
Handling social media has become a challenge for the whole world, said Bajwa, adding that it takes a long time to investigate cyber crime. If the affected person reports to the social media platform himself after creating a fake account, it will get a good response, he added.
If Twitter and Facebook do not open offices in Pakistan, will they be closed, said Naz Baloch, adding that one person comes from abroad and is given access to the entire database. Tania Aidrus came and left Pakistan and now it is known that she is not a Pakistani national, Naz Baloch said.
DG UN Usman Jadoon said cyber criminals work for their gang. No state stand behind them and it is proposed to set up an international center to curb cyber crimes. Jadoon said it will not be a substitute for the Cyber Crimes Wing. It will help in observing international laws. It is a suggestion to stay in touch with the world regarding support for cyber laws, he added.
The committee observed that the magnitude of the public complaints received by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) related to cyber crimes had increased, whereas the pace of resolution was very slow, which either owes to the capacity issues of the investigating agency or the application of the law.
The committee also took serious note of the pace of investigation on complaints lodged by two members of the committee with the FIA regarding defamation and intrusion in their privacy by some individuals.
The members of the committee had complained that they had to go through cumbersome process of complaint registration. The committee observed that if the committee members being parliamentarians had to go through those problems then what to think about common civilian complainants.
The committee directed the FIA to submit updates on complaints of both the MNAs to the committee in its next meeting. The committee also observed that the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016, was either not being implemented or required amendments to bring it in line with the present day requirements.
The Committee decided to discuss establishment of concept of National Center on Cyber Crimes with representation from HEC and AIR University in its next meeting. The committee was apprised that the National Center for Cyber Security, a joint R&D project of the HEC and the Planning Commission had already been established in Air University in 2018, and was amicably providing research with regards to cyber security.
The committee, however, observed that the said center was an R&D Center and the functions of coordination and transfer of knowledge proposed in the National Center on Cyber Crimes were missing. The committee further observed that in the wake of increasing cyber crimes and cyber security issues, the inclusion of coordination and transfer of knowledge in the existing National Center for Cyber Security would strengthen the cyber security.
The committee appreciated the concept paper prepared by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on establishment of National Center on Cyber Crimes, and input by the Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Interior, the IB, and the NACTA. The committee also appreciated the input of the PTA regarding consultation process on the Citizens Protection (Against Online Harm) Rules, 2020.
The committee, while discussing the implementation status of the recommendation made in its previous meeting, appreciated the Digiskills programme being conducted by the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication. The committee observed that the programme would help enhance IT skills among the youth and encourage free lancing.
The committee, while discussing the non-grant of Adhoc Relief Allowance-2019 w.e.f 1.7.2019 at 10 percent and five percent to serving employees and pensioner of the Telephone Industry of Pakistan (TIP) in BPS 1-16 and BPS 17-20, respectively, despite government directions asked the Ministry of IT to seriously consider the grant of the allowance in next board meeting of the TIP.
The secretary apprised the committee that the TIP due to continuous sustaining of losses and with no earning was placed on the privatization list of the government.
-------------
Tahir Amin Updated 11 Sep 2020
ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication has decided to carry out post legislative scrutiny of laws related to cyber crimes in the wake of increasing magnitude of the cyber crimes i.e. by 120 percent and the shortcomings / handicaps in the legal mechanism to address those complaints.
The Committee that met under the chairmanship Ali Khan Jadoon observed that the laws needed to be reviewed. The issue of fake IDs on social media was raised in the meeting by MNA Gohar Ali.
The rise in fake IDs has become a challenge, said additional director Cyber Crimes Wing, adding that cyber crimes went up 120 percent this year. Efforts are underway to make cyberspace safer for users, he added.
Around 19,000 complaints of fake IDs were received last year. More than 45,000 complaints have been received in the first nine months of this year, said Abdul Qadir Qamar, additional director, adding that Pakistan's lack of legal cooperation agreement with social media platforms was also a major hurdle in that regard as social media platforms were out of the country.
Some members of the committee observed that the FIA had failed to curb cyber crimes where women were the biggest victims of cyber crime. Naz Baloch said the FIA did not have a female investigation officer.
Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) chairman Amir Azeem Bajwa, while briefing the committee said social media rules had not been notified by the Cabinet so far. Once the rules are notified, all social media companies will be required to open offices in Pakistan, said Bajwa, adding that social media companies also have to nominate their representatives in Pakistan. Notification of social media rules will solve many problems related to social media, he added.
Handling social media has become a challenge for the whole world, said Bajwa, adding that it takes a long time to investigate cyber crime. If the affected person reports to the social media platform himself after creating a fake account, it will get a good response, he added.
If Twitter and Facebook do not open offices in Pakistan, will they be closed, said Naz Baloch, adding that one person comes from abroad and is given access to the entire database. Tania Aidrus came and left Pakistan and now it is known that she is not a Pakistani national, Naz Baloch said.
DG UN Usman Jadoon said cyber criminals work for their gang. No state stand behind them and it is proposed to set up an international center to curb cyber crimes. Jadoon said it will not be a substitute for the Cyber Crimes Wing. It will help in observing international laws. It is a suggestion to stay in touch with the world regarding support for cyber laws, he added.
The committee observed that the magnitude of the public complaints received by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) related to cyber crimes had increased, whereas the pace of resolution was very slow, which either owes to the capacity issues of the investigating agency or the application of the law.
The committee also took serious note of the pace of investigation on complaints lodged by two members of the committee with the FIA regarding defamation and intrusion in their privacy by some individuals.
The members of the committee had complained that they had to go through cumbersome process of complaint registration. The committee observed that if the committee members being parliamentarians had to go through those problems then what to think about common civilian complainants.
The committee directed the FIA to submit updates on complaints of both the MNAs to the committee in its next meeting. The committee also observed that the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016, was either not being implemented or required amendments to bring it in line with the present day requirements.
The Committee decided to discuss establishment of concept of National Center on Cyber Crimes with representation from HEC and AIR University in its next meeting. The committee was apprised that the National Center for Cyber Security, a joint R&D project of the HEC and the Planning Commission had already been established in Air University in 2018, and was amicably providing research with regards to cyber security.
The committee, however, observed that the said center was an R&D Center and the functions of coordination and transfer of knowledge proposed in the National Center on Cyber Crimes were missing. The committee further observed that in the wake of increasing cyber crimes and cyber security issues, the inclusion of coordination and transfer of knowledge in the existing National Center for Cyber Security would strengthen the cyber security.
The committee appreciated the concept paper prepared by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on establishment of National Center on Cyber Crimes, and input by the Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Interior, the IB, and the NACTA. The committee also appreciated the input of the PTA regarding consultation process on the Citizens Protection (Against Online Harm) Rules, 2020.
The committee, while discussing the implementation status of the recommendation made in its previous meeting, appreciated the Digiskills programme being conducted by the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication. The committee observed that the programme would help enhance IT skills among the youth and encourage free lancing.
The committee, while discussing the non-grant of Adhoc Relief Allowance-2019 w.e.f 1.7.2019 at 10 percent and five percent to serving employees and pensioner of the Telephone Industry of Pakistan (TIP) in BPS 1-16 and BPS 17-20, respectively, despite government directions asked the Ministry of IT to seriously consider the grant of the allowance in next board meeting of the TIP.
The secretary apprised the committee that the TIP due to continuous sustaining of losses and with no earning was placed on the privatization list of the government.
NA body decides to carry out post- legislative scrutiny of cyber laws
ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication has decided to...
www.brecorder.com