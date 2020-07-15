NA body briefed on FBR reforms, way forward to improve taxes

Adviser to Prime Minister on Reforms, Dr. Ishrat Hussain, apprised the Committee about the salient features of Reforms.

He was of the firm view that Automation system and Digitalization process would minimize the interaction between taxpayers and tax collectors.

He also elaborated the functional and organization restructuring including improvement human resources, policy management, integrity management and reducing withholding tax and expenditure scope.

He said the board had decided to implement the weeding out deadwood through early retirement rules, dismissal corrupt staff through efficiency and discipline rules.

He further stated that FBR was focusing on alternate dispute resolution mechanism for smooth functioning of the business.

Member Custom, informed that FBR took necessary measures for trade facilitation through operational activities.

He said that PSW was a facility which would allow the parties involved in Trade and Transport to lodge standardized information and documents with a single entry point to fulfill of all imports, exports and transit related regularity needs.

